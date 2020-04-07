Kunal Kemmu, Trisha And Nia Sharma's Killer Dance Moves To Take Motivation From; Watch

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, celebrities have taken to social media to entertain their fans. Some have taken up dancing in front of the camera to kill boredom as well as keep their fans entertained. Among these are Bollywood stars Kunal Kemmu, television actor Nia Sharma and South Indian film actor Trisha.Celebrities have been constantly urging their fans to stay positive and healthy during such tough times by sharing inspirational and motivational videos, pictures and stories. Take a look at how Kunal Kemmu, Trisha and Nia Sharma took to social medis to share some amazing dance moves.

Celebrity dance videos through the week that drove away quarantine blues

Kunal Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to share this adorable video of Kunal Kemmu dancing freely. The Malang star can be seen dressed in black casuals and setting the floor on fire with his amazing dance moves as Badshah's hit song Wakhra Swag plays in the background. Kunal Kemmu's dance moves will surely take away your quarantine blues.

Trisha Krishnan

The famous South Indian actor joined TikTok on April 4, 2020, with a cool dance video. Trisha can be seen donning a purple T-shirt with black shorts and cool shades. The 36-year-old actor nailed the dance moves and impressed her fans.

Nia Sharma

The beautiful Nia Sharma shared this video on her official Instagram handle on April 1, 2020. The actor can be seen wearing a beautiful white saree and dancing to the song Despacito in her car. The confined space of the moving car did not stop Nia Sharma from breaking into the dance moves and left her fans impressed.

