Ranbir Kapoor's 'Saawariya' Was A Tribute To Bhansali' Grandmom; Read More Trivia About It

In 2007, Sanjay Leela Bhansali made Saawariya which was an adaptation of Dostoyevsky’s story and marked the debut of Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. Saawariya was a story of unrequited love and revolved around singer Ranbir Raj (Ranbir Kapoor) who meets a carpet-weaver named Sakina (Sonam Kapoor) over a period of four nights and falls in love with her. Sakina, however, is waiting for the return of her lover Imaan (Salman Khan), but Raj tries to convince her that Imaan won’t return but fate has other plans. Read on to know some lesser-known facts about the film.
ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif’s Dating Timeline; Check Full Details
ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Wedding To Happen This Year In Mumbai? Here Are Details
ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor Talks About His Childhood Crush On His Teacher In A Video; WATCH
ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor Films Where His Nickname Was More Remembered Than His Character Name
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.