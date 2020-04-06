Ranbir Kapoor's 'Saawariya' Was A Tribute To Bhansali' Grandmom; Read More Trivia About It

In 2007, Sanjay Leela Bhansali made Saawariya which was an adaptation of Dostoyevsky’s story and marked the debut of Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. Saawariya was a story of unrequited love and revolved around singer Ranbir Raj (Ranbir Kapoor) who meets a carpet-weaver named Sakina (Sonam Kapoor) over a period of four nights and falls in love with her. Sakina, however, is waiting for the return of her lover Imaan (Salman Khan), but Raj tries to convince her that Imaan won’t return but fate has other plans. Read on to know some lesser-known facts about the film.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif’s Dating Timeline; Check Full Details

Trivia on Ranbir Kapoor's film Saawariya

The film was Zohra Sehgal's final acting role before she died on July 10, 2014, at the age of 102.

The film was the first Bollywood film to be produced and released by a Hollywood production company, Columbia TriStar Pictures.

The film was shot in shades of green, blue and black. According to Hindu mythology, blue and green are the colours of Krishna and Manmadha, who are known as gods of love. "Saawariya" translates to "dark-skinned lover" and was a title given to Krishna.

Music director Monty Sharma and film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali spent approximately two and a half years working on the film's soundtrack.

The song Masha Allah featured an antique and finding its substitute took the costume designer nearly four months.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Wedding To Happen This Year In Mumbai? Here Are Details

According to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film was a tribute to his grandmother, who spent her whole life waiting for her son to return home.

The song Jabse Tere Naina was a hit due to Ranbir's fine attempt at towel dance.

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali composed the song "Thode Badmash."

Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the 2005 movie Black.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor Talks About His Childhood Crush On His Teacher In A Video; WATCH

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor Films Where His Nickname Was More Remembered Than His Character Name

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.