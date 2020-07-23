Kunal Kemmu Posts 'Laal Rang Ki Peti' Song From Lootcase, Fans Call It 'mellow & Soothing'

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu's new song titled Laal Rang Ki Peti from his upcoming movie Lootcase has released. The track is a melodious 1990s style pop number that talks about the famous red suitcase in the film. Fans have been lauding the song already with heaps of praises.

Watch ‘Laal Rang Ki Peti’

Taking to Twitter, Kunal Kemmu announced the release of the song by penning down its lyrics. He shared the songwriting “Aisa chamatkar hua sirf ek cheez ki wajah se”. The mellow song pays tribute to a red suitcase in a hilarious and quirk way. The lyrics of the song talk about the facts of life. Laal Rang Ki Peti has received melodious vocals from Vivek Hariharan.

The melodic sweet number is penned down by lyricist Kapil Sawant and composed by Amar Magrulkar. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the music video of Laal Rang Ki Peti features actor Kunal Kemmu dancing. He can also be seen treating the red suitcase with a lot of love. Along with this, Laal Rang Ki Peti also showcases the cute chemistry between Kunal and Rasika Dugal who are leading a middle-class life with their son in Lootcase. From shopping at a mall to enjoying street food, the family appears to be having a gala time with each other in the video of the song.

As soon as the song released, fans couldn’t help themselves from appreciating the melodious tune and rhythm of the soft number. While some said that the track is “amazing” others expressed that they cannot wait for Lootcase to release. A few were also seen complaining about the length of Laal Rang Ki Peti.

Here’s how fans are reacting to Laal Rang Ki Peti:

About Lootcase

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, Lootcase is an upcoming comedy movie featuring Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Dugal. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a middle-class man who discovers a red suitcase filled with cash. Lootcase showcases how he is tracked down by a notorious gangster, an honest police officer and a minister. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Lootcase will have on OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar this July 31.

(Promo Image: Stills from Laal Rang Ki Peti & Kunal Kemmu Instagram)

