Exclusive: 'Lootcase' Maker Rajesh Talks About Interference Of Cast & Producers In Script

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, ad maker Rajesh Krishnan, who is all set to mark his directorial debut with Kunal Kemmu starrer Lootcase, addressed the interference of actors and producers in the script. Rajesh Krishnan was asked if the actors and producers ever interfered in the script, which did not go well with his plan. To, which, he replied that making a film is an extremely collaborative process.

Lootcase director Rajesh Krishnan on the interference in the script

Talking about the shoot days, Rajesh Krishnan asserted, "Improvisation is something that I welcome. Every day before starting the shoot, I along with my writer [Kapil Sawant] used to do a little walk around. If it is actually adding value, we should accept it. Most of our actors have changed their lines and we welcomed those changes. We encouraged it, otherwise, it turns into a project where a writer has written the lines and the director has directed it."

"We were focused more on what is the best for the scenes." - director Rajesh Krishnan

He further added, "It’s not the way a newsreader reads the line. I have never been in a situation where my actor came and said I don’t like this line, I am going to say it like this, you like it or not we leave at you. You have to believe that the actors are improvising the lines for the betterment of the film."

He concluded saying, "Making a film is a 4*100-meter relay race. The writer runs the first part and gives the weight to the director. Director passes it on to the editor. The final run is taken by the production. We have to believe that the project is bigger than anybody."

Lootcase cast

The upcoming comedy flick, Lootcase, will start streaming on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from July 31 onwards. Along with Kunal Kemmu, the film will also feature Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raaz, and Ranvir Shorey in the lead cast. Earlier, the film was slated to take a theoretical release, but considering the current pandemic situation, the makers decided to give it an OTT release.

