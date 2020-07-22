Exclusive: 'Lootcase' Maker Rajesh Krishnan Calls Gajraj Rao 'giant'; Praises The Cast

Recently, ad maker Rajesh Krishnan, who is all set to mark his directorial debut with Kunal Kemmu starrer Lootcase, talked about his overall experience with the cast, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network. He praised Vijay Raaz, Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey. Meanwhile, Krishnan also said, "Gajraj Rao is a giant".

Lootcase director Rajesh Krishnan shares his experience

Talking about Garjraj Rao, the ad maker-turned-director said, "Even before Kunal came for the project, we knew we are working with Gajraj for sure. When he finally said yes to the film, I told him even if you haven't said yes, I would have kidnapped from your house and kept you on a gunpoint to make you perform. We haven't even started seeing Gajraj's capabilities yet."

"I had a certain vision of what shooting a feature film was all about, but then it was far beyond my expectations." - Lootcase director

When asked to summarise his experience of shooting the film with the cast, Rajesh asserted, "It was very fulfilling and educational". Elaborating further, he added, "Every day I wake up and still can't believe I worked with Vijay Raaz, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey. Vijay Raaz is a living legend. I have been seeing Kunal Kemmu for a good 25 years. He was brilliant as a child artist."

As the conversation moved ahead, he added, "Rasika is like a teacher. And, it's best that you let her do those takes. I imagine what I can teach these guys. They just board in the story and let's just play it as seriously as we can."

Watch the trailer

Lootcase plot and details

The upcoming comedy flick, Lootcase, will start streaming on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from July 31 onwards. Along with Kunal Kemmu, the film will also feature Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raaz, and Ranvir Shorey in the lead cast. The film will follow the story of a common man who finds a suitcase full of cash. The plot will take a turn when he will find that a cop, a gangster and a politician are looking for the same bag. Earlier, the film was slated to take a theoretical release, but considering the current pandemic situation, the makers decided to give it an OTT release.

