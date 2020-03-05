Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Poses With Gippy Grewal, Latter Calls Film A 'masterpiece'

Aamir Khan and Punjabi sensation Gippy Grewal are known to share a close bond. In the year 2016, Aamir was shooting for his film Dangal in Punjab while at the same time, Gippy Grewal was gearing up for his directorial debut Ardaas. Aamir Khan had then taken to his social media to share the trailer of the film Ardaas and also wished the director for the success of the movie.

Reportedly, Gippy visited the set of Aamir Khan's film Laal Singh Chaddha which is also being shot in Punjab. Gippy Grewal then took to his social media handle to share some beautiful pictures from the sets of the film and also wrote a heart-warming caption for the Dangal actor as well as for the director of the movie, Advait Chandhan. Check out the lovely pictures.

Gippy Grewal thanked Aamir Khan for giving respect to turban in Laal Singh Chaddha

The Ik Sandhu Hunda Si actor wrote in the caption, how Aamir went on to show him some of the scenes from the film. Gippy Grewal also thanked the PK actor and the director of the film to give such immense respect to the turban. The Punjabi singer also went on to praise the songs and the performances of the movie, calling it a 'masterpiece.' He was also all praises for Advait Chandhan and mentioned that the filmmaker has done a fabulous job.

Laal Singh Chaddha will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role

It is not a hidden fact that the film, Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female protagonist. The fans are eager to witness Aamir and Kareena's chemistry in the film after movies like 3 Idiots and Talaash. The Ghajini actor also unveiled Kareena Kapoor Khan's look from the film on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The two have reportedly shot for a romantic song titled Jugnu in Punjab for the film.

