Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor Shoot Romantic Number For 'Laal Singh Chaddha' In Punjab

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, who last graced the big screen with 3 Idiots, are currently shooting for their next titled Laal Singh Chaddha. Ever since the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha began, fans have shared excitement to once again watch the two megastars together. After Aamir Khan, on Valentine's Day, unveiled Kareena Kapoor's look from Laal Singh Chaddha, now the latest reports say that the duo is shooting for a romantic number Jugnu in Punjab.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan shoot a romantic song in Punjab

According to reports, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are on a tight schedule, shooting for their upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab. The actors have been flying to and fro from Mumbai to Punjab to complete the shoot meticulously. Aamir and Kareena, reportedly filmed a romantic song in Punjab titled Jugnu. The last time the duo shot for a romantic song was Zoobi Doobi in 3 idiots which still remains fresh in the hearts of fans.

While interacting with a news portal, director of Laal Singh Chaddha, Advait Chandan shared that the entire cast and crew of the movie had a gala time while shooting for Jugnu. He also expressed that Jugnu is a soothing romantic number featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena. Talking about the duo's amazing chemistry, Advait stated that the coordination between them did not want him to call it a cut. The director also said that he cannot wait for people to watch it, and sometimes also thinks of leaking it himself.

According to reports, the music for Jugnu song from Laal Singh Chaddha is composed by Pritam while the lyrics are slated by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The cast of the film recently celebrated celebrity artist Pompy Hans’ birthday on the sets and pictures and videos from the same were all over the internet. The film is going to release around Christmas 2020.

