Aamir Khan Starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' To Have Vijay Sethupathi As An Army Officer?

Vijay Sethupathi, who was last seen in Tamil film, Sangathamizhan, is reported to join the sets of his Bollywood debut movie - Laal Singh Chaddha in June. The forthcoming Bollywood movie is reported to be an official remake of the Hollywood movie, Forrest Grump.

Laal Singh Chaddha features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan in the lead role. Reports have it that Vijay Sethupathi and Aamir Khan will be playing best friends in the forthcoming film. Here is all you need to know about Vijay Sethupathi's character in Laal Singh Chaddha and much more.

All about Vijay Sethupathi's role in Laal Singh Chaddha

Popular South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi will reportedly be playing the role of an army officer in Laal Singh Chaddha. Reports have it that he will be playing the role of Benjamin Buford Blue. The role was originally played by Hollywood actor Mykelti Williamson.

As per reports, Vijay Sethupathi will be going through a physical transformation for Laal Singh Chaddha. He will be losing about 25 kgs for his part in the film. He will reportedly join the sets of the film in June. It is being said that he will have a small yet crucial role in the film.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi, who recently made his Malayalam movie debut with Sanil Kalathil's Marconi Mathai, failed to match up to the expectations of the audiences. However, the actor has a slew of movies in his kitty.

His next release is touted to be an action-thriller - Master. The movie, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead, will be directed by Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie is reported to hit the silver screens on April 9, 2020. Besides the upcoming film, Vijay has many other projects in the pipeline.

