Aamir Khan's 'Mela' Co-star Faizal Khan Back To Showbiz With 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Megastar Aamir Khan's brother Faizal Khan made a splash in Bollywood with the film Mela back in the year 2000. Though Faizal was associated in the film industry for a long time, having been the assistant director for Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Tum Mere Ho, Faizal could not make the same impact as his elder brother with the audience as an actor. Back in business as a producer after a long sabbatical, Faizal Khan opened up about his journey in the film industry.

Faizal Khan post the release of Mela

After the release of Mela in 2000, Faizal was away from the limelight for the better part of the decade. It was rumoured that the actor is actually dealing with mental illnesses which have forced him to quit the film industry. These rumours were addressed by Faizal in 2015 when he featured in a film titled Chinar Daastaan-E-Ishq which featured him in the lead role. While promoting the film, Faizal stated that the rumours of him being tagged as a mentally ill person do not actually hold any real facts as it would be impossible for a mentally ill person to be working in films.

The actor had also stated that though he knows that he belongs to an esteemed family of successful entertainers, they haven't seen the level of failure as he has. Faizal believed that none of his family members including brother Aamir Khan would be able to understand his situation and hence he never asked for any guidance or an opportunity for a relaunch in films. Faizal stated that through the years he has been close to Aamir and evaluates scripts to decide whether Aamir Khan's production house should take up the film or not. Currently, Faizal Khan is the executive producer for Aamir Khan's next film Laal Singh Chaddha.

