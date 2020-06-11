Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' To Include Coronavirus Pandemic In Its Story?

Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most awaited films of 2020. The Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer was originally planned to release this December. However, with the nationwide lockdown disturbing shooting schedule, the makers are most likely postpone the film. However, according to a news portal, the makers have planned to add a part featuring the coronavirus pandemic in the story of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha to have COVID-19 link?

The film Laal Singh Chaddha is expected to capture all the major happenings since the year 1947. The coronavirus pandemic is one of the biggest events in modern-day history, therefore the makers are considering adding this bit in the story of the film, as per reports.

The news portal also claimed that the makers are working on a fresh input that will revolve around the character and will also have the coronavirus pandemic bit in it. Several other historical happenings too will be most likely recreated in the film just like the original Forrest Gump.

The script of Laal Singh Chaddha is written by Atul Kulkarni, who was quite keen on working on a film like Forrest Gump. Hence, once the rights were acquired by the makers, the filmmaker was extremely delighted to begin work on Laal Singh Chaddha, according to reports.

Laal Singh Chaddha spins on a Sikh man's life story with several historical moments that came about in the due course of time. The original Forrest Gump film was loved by all and thus, fans of Aamir Khan are excited for the film to get an Indian adaptation.

Laal Singh Chaddha will mark the third film of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor together. The two actors have previously worked in films like 3 Idiots and Talaash. Both films were loved by the audience and their onscreen chemistry was much praised. Hence this too is another factor that has fuelled the excitement of fans for the upcoming film.

The film was previously going to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey. However, Akshay Kumar postponed the film to 2021 and thus currently Laal Singh Chaddha stands a lone box office Christmas release. However, according to a news portal, the makers may soon choose to postpone their dates as well.

