Kareena Kapoor And Aamir Khan's '3 Idiots' Gave These Important Life Lessons

Bollywood movie 3 Idiots by Rajkumar Hirani, is one of those few films that will remain etched in the memory of Indian film lovers. When it released in 2009, the drama narrating the lives of three friends touched a chord with the audience. Starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film is inspired from Chetan Bhagat 's novel, Five Point Someone.

The film went on to receive several accolades and praises since its release. 3 Idiots still continue to garner appreciation even after a decade and are considered as one of the most impactful movies. Here’s taking a look at a few reasons why the film 3 Idiots still resonates with the audience.

All Is Well

The characters in this Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan starrer taught the audience that it's a good choice to encourage oneself amid fear. It doesn't mean that everything is going to be fine immediately, but it is important to keep the mind calm. Aamir Khan’s character Rancho called it “a trick to a mind.” He also said that humans get scared very easily and to drive away from the fear, one must trick their mind. He further said that whatever the problem, always reassure yourself that “All Is Well.”

The real meaning of education

Rancho aka Aamir Khan's character has taught its fans that education isn't supposed to create machines that memorize lessons without understanding them. During the film, his Rancho rightly explains that it's important that one understands the meaning of what we learn because there is no point in blindly mugging up a definition. Apart from this, this Kareena Kapoor film also raises concerns about mental health. Many students are so much under pressure that they simply do not enjoy the process of learning. There are those who simply follow what they are told to do; they really get in so much pain when they fail.

Encouragement to follow your heart

3 Idiots taught its fans to follow what their hearts desire. Through this, we can still find joy in the middle even if the process will be tough. Talk to your parents about it if you can, and try to be persevering. Still, be respectful about your true feelings while you tell them.

Definition of true success

In the movie, Rancho says, “Follow excellence and success will chase you.” Another message that the film gives is that chasing success isn't about how our lives should be. We need to follow excellence instead of success. And that we should do what makes us happy and never waste opportunities to apply what we learn in life.

