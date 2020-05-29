Will Aamir Khan Be The Perfect Michael To Anushka's Angel In Bollywood Remake Of 'Bigil'?

Bigil is a popular South Indian film which released last year. The movie casts Vijay, Nayanthara, Kathir and others in important roles. The plot of Bigil revolves around the son of a crime boss called Michael. He is all set to make a career in football and join the National Football team with his friend Kathir. However, just before he is about to leave for Delhi, he witnesses the murder of his father by a rival crime boss, Alex and his son Daniel. Seeking revenge for his father’s death he kills Alex then and there and takes his place his father’s substitute.

Years later, his friend Kathir comes to him for help to coach the female football team after he suffers from injuries and here begins the tryst of Michael with football. If this movie is remade in Bollywood, here’s a list of actor who would be perfect for the movie.

Michael- Aamir Khan

Michael is the lead character in the movie who leaves hi football dream to take his father’s place in the crime world. In Bollywood, Aamir Khan seems to be perfect to play this role.

Angel- Anushka Sharma

Angel is a psychologist who keeps rejecting grooms and hopes to marry Michael one day. Looking at Anushka Sharma’s chemistry with Aamir Khan in PK, she seems to be the right choice to essay this role.

Kathir- Akshay Kumar

Kathir is Michael’s childhood friend with whom he was supposed to try out for the national football team. Years later, Kathir seeks out Michael to replace him as the coach of the female football team after he suffers from grave injuries. Knowing Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan’s friendship, the actor might be perfect to play this role.

Thendral- Rhea Chakraborty

Thendral is the captain of the female football team that Michael is brought to coach. It will be interesting to see Bollywood actor, Rhea Chakraborty plays the role of a sportsperson.

Gayathri- Kiara Advani

Gayathri is a former team member of the female football team whom Michael brings back to boost the morale of the team. Seeing Kiara Advani’s performance in Guilty as a rough, tomboyish kind of girl, she might be the perfect choice for this role.

Anitha- Richa Chadha

Anitha is another former member of the female football team like Gayathri who is also brought back to help the team. Richa Chadha might be just the actor to play this role.

J.K. Sharma- Jackie Shroff

J.K. Sharma is the president of the football federation who was threatened by Michael’s father to accept his son. Years later when Michael returns, Sharma sees this as his perfect opportunity to take his revenge for the humiliation. It is only right that Jackie Shroff reprises his role for a Bollywood version.

Daniel- Arjun Rampal

Daniel is the antagonist of Michael who killed his father. When Michael starts coaching the football team, he throws many obstacles in his way. Arjun Rampal might be just the actor to play this role.

