Laal Singh Chaddha Starring Aamir Khan 'likely' To Release Next Year, Hints Writer Atul

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadha will most probably release next year, revealed write Atul Kulkarni. In a conversation with an entertainment portal, Kulkarni hinted that the film will likely be pushed to next year owing to pandemic Coronavirus.

With big releases like Sooryavanshi, '83, Coolie No. 1, and many others postponing their releases indefinitely, Laal Singh Chadha's release date — December 25, 2020 — might get pushed too.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a comedy-drama revolving around a man who has lower than usual IQ and the adventures that he has in life. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the critically acclaimed Tom Hanks film, Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha is being directed by Advait Chandan and with actors like Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khai, and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. Have a look at the poster of the film here.

ALSO READ | Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan poses with Gippy Grewal, latter calls film a 'masterpiece'

Laal Singh Chaddha has proven to be one of the much-anticipated films of the year 2020. The film is being shot in 100 different locations to make sure the film looks as authentic as possible. Mona Singh recently posted pictures on her official Instagram handle from the after-party that was held after the cast and crew finished shooting in Chandigarh. She has mentioned in the caption for the post how they have worked hard on the schedule and have also partied harder.

Actor Aamir Khan and other members of the crew can also be seen in the pictures posted.

Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' to have Vijay Sethupathi as an army officer?

Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor shoot romantic number for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Punjab

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.