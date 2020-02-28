Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl's Best Dialogues That You Must Check Out

Ladies VS Ricky Bahl stars Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, this romantic-comedy film also features Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Sharma and Dipannita Sharma in the supporting characters. It is loosely based on Jeffrey Archer’s book Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less.

Ladies VS Ricky Bahl depicts the tale of a conman Ricky Bahl who cons three women. However, these victims team together to teach him a lesson. They take the help of Ishika Desai in fulfilling their mission. But it turns out that Ricky has fallen in love with her. She has to decide between him and the girls. This movie garnered mixed reviews from the critics and the audience alike. It was also successful at the domestic box office. We have compiled some of the best dialogues in the movie that you must check out.

Ladies VS Ricky Bahl best dialogues:

1. Hum uss con ko con karenge

The three women team up to con Ricky Bahl, who conned them before. They start with their plotting and hire Anushka Sharma, an ace saleswoman, to seek revenge from him. As they proceed with the same, all of them say that they will con this conman.

2. Aaj tu mujhe dekh lega na toh … 100 baar I love you bolega

Parineeti Chopra plays a bubbly girl who is a spoilt child too. She is the daughter of a rich businessman. Ricky Bahl starts dating her. She spends a great time with him before she falls into the trap laid by him.

3. Tedha kaam ab mujhse hoga nahi… aur tedhe kaam ke alawaa mujhe kuch aata nahi hai

When Ricky Bahl falls head over heels in love with Ishika, he plans to quit all the wrong habits and criminal work. However, he does not know anything besides that. Yet he plans to move on with his life with good deeds.

