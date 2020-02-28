Rib-tickling Dialogues From Anushka Sharma Starrer 'Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola'

Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola stars Pankaj Kapur, Anushka Sharma and Imran Khan in the lead roles. This black-comedy film revolves around Hukum Singh Matru, an educated Haryanvi lad, who returns to his village. Harry (Kapur) dreams of selling a village’s land to the government for his benefit. Harry is a witty man whose personality undergoes a drastic change when he consumes alcohol.

He starts talking about the well-being of villagers and becomes a social worker. Matru takes advantage of Harry’s weakness to save land as the shrewd politicians try to snatch land forcefully from helpless villagers. We have compiled some of the best dialogues from this film that will give you bouts of laughter.

Hillarious dialogues from Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola:

Matru: Kitni baar samjhaye tujhe, kachha baniyan pehen ke mat jaaya kar talaab mein

Bijlee: Toh kya utaar kar jaya karu? Kachha ya banyan?

Mandola: Waise tu hai kaun?

Matru: Kutta hun

Mandola: Jab dil saand ho na tohhar ladki bhains dikhai deti hai meri jaan

Bijlee: Shaadi karle mujhse… karega?

Matru: Shaadi? Tujhse? Ehh

Matru: Thaari beti, thaari bhains, thaari gaddi, thaari chaddi, kisi se bhi shaadi karne ke liye taiyaar hoon

Bijlee: Do you understand English?

Mandola: Gala sookh raha hai mara, tu gaddi chala, peechhe baithke peeta hoon

Matru: Tu rokega, nahi toh main chalaunga kaise?

Mandola: Tu chalayega nahi toh main rokunga kaise?

Mandola: Kal raat kitne peg peeye maine?

