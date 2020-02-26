Ranveer Singh's Best Scenes From The Movie 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl'

Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl is a rom-com directed by Maneesh Sharma. The movie features Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma in the lead. Parineeti Chopra, Dipannita Sharma, and Aditi Sharma essayed the supporting roles in the movie. After Band Baaja Baarat, this was the second collaboration between Ranveer and Anushka. Know about some of the best scenes in the movie:

Ranveer Singh's best scenes from Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl

Ranveer Singh's hilarious entry in Parineeti's house

One of the best scenes in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl in the first part of the movie when Parineeti Chopra gets drunk and her boyfriend, Ranveer Singh carries a sloshed Parineeti at her house at midnight when her parents have no idea about her ongoing relationship. The way he talks to her parents saying he would never do anything wrong to her impresses Parineeti's mom.

Read: 5 Times Ranveer Singh Nailed It With His Raps In 'Gully Boy'

Anushka Sharma's entry

Another best scene is the entry of Anushka Sharma. When three women were conned by Ranveer Singh, they decide on conning him back by getting another woman who would do the same to him. They decide to meet Anushka Sharma at her workplace. She is seen working in a mall as a saleswoman. Her entry is hilarious as she is shown as the perfect saleswoman who manipulates Parineeti Chopra to buy various stuff from her shop. But when Parineeti gets asked about what she is going to do about all the stuff she got, she gets upset as she never cooks. This scene is one of the funniest scenes from the movie.

Read: South Superstar Mahesh Babu & Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh Shoot For A Commercial Together

When Anushka Sharma reveals her love for Ranveer Singh

When Anushka Sharma realizes that she loves Ranveer Singh, she decides to not con him anymore as she feels guilty but when she disclose this to the other three girls, Parineeti panics and shouts at her loudly saying she cannot do this to them. Ranveer Singh overhears the conversation and realizes that he was being conned. Right after that, he decides to give away their money as even he loves Anushka Sharma. This scene is a sign of love and shows their love for each other which makes it one of the best scene of the movie.

Read: Ranveer Singh Clicks Adorable Selfies With Fans During His Family Outing, See Pics

Read: Ranveer Singh's Films That Are Directed By Celebrated Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Ranveer Singh's marriage proposal to Anushka Sharma

Last but not least, the scene when Ranveer Singh proposes Anushka Sharma for marriage. Ranveer Singh reveals to Anushka Sharma that he is a conman and then tells her that she was the 31st girl he was going to con but he fell in love with her. He says this is the first time he isn't lying. He asks her to marry him and asks her all her secrets too:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.