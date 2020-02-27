'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl' Deleted Scenes You Must Check Out Right Away

Anushka Sharma's performance in the film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl was quite remarkable. The audience was quite impressed with the care-free con girl character of Ishika Patel, played by Anushka Sharma. The smart, quirky and bubbly character played by Sharma in the film had quite a stunning entry post the interval and Sharma's character was also a significant one in the film. Listed below are some of the deleted scenes from Anushka Sharma's popular film, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.

READ:Anushka Sharma's Most Memorable Scenes From 'Badmaash Company'; Check It Out

Anushka Sharma deleted scenes from Ladies vs Ricky Bahl

READ:Anushka Sharma's Reel Characters That Resemble Her Strong Real Avatar; Read

1) Dimple's emotions related to Ricky

This is one of the deleted scenes from the film, Ladies VS Ricky Bahl. The scene is where the girls are around Ishika and Dimple as Parineeti Chopra talks of her feelings for Ricky. The girls tell her to not mix her emotions as then their plan might not work. Later, the girls follow Ricky and Ishika to places.

READ:Anushka Sharma's Film 'Phillauri' Had Some Memorable Dialogues; Check Them Out

2) The girls are unhappy with the recovered money but later celebrate

The scene in the film Ladies VS Ricky Bahl starts with the girls counting money. The deleted scene shows all of the girls unhappy with the cash collected and how they start doubting themselves. Later they all drink and celebrate. The scene also depicts Ishika deep in thought with a mug of coffee in hand thinking of how she has fallen for Ricky Bahl.

3) Ishikia's house and the girls meeting her for the first time

In this scene, Ishika is seen getting ready. Later, Ishika is seen arguing with the auto guy when she meets Raina and the girls. The scene also shows the girls in Goa and how they start their plan. The girls are seen following Ricky around and getting to know all about his plans in Goa

READ:Parineeti Chopra: Journey From Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl To Jabariya Jodi

READ:Ranveer Singh's Best Scenes From The Movie 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.