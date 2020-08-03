Amitabh Bachchan Played A Character Half His Age In The Film 'Indrajeet'; Read More Trivia

Amitabh Bachchan received many accolades and praises for his performance in the film Indrajeet. Directed by K V Raju, this Bollywood movie also starred Jaya Prada, Kumar Gaurav, Neelam Kothari, Kader Khan and Sadashiv Amrapurkar. Amitabh Bachchan was seen as a police officer in this film, which explored the story of a police officer who’s life takes a huge turn when he has to arrest the love of his life. The actor played a character that is half his age in the film Indrajeet. Read some more trivia about this Amitabh Bachchan's movie here-

Interesting trivia of the movie Indrajeet

The background music in some scenes was used from the film Pukar.

The films Indrajeet, Insaniyat, Aaj Ka Arjun, Agneepath, Hum and Khuda Gawah were some of the last films Amitabh Bachchan had signed before he was supposed to retire.

The producer Ramesh Behl passed away when the film’s shooting was still going on. The shooting was then completed by the latter’s wife, son and daughter.

Ashutosh Gowariker played the role of a villain in the film who later went on to direct some popular films like Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar.

Another actor, Ajit Pal Mangat who played a villain in this Amitabh Bachchan movie, directed the film Victory, starring Harman Baweja

Kumar Gaurav was promised to be given a meaty role in Indrajeet. However, when Ramesh Behl (his cousin) passed away, his role was shortened which disappointed him a lot.

Source: Indrajeet movie clip/YouTube

Ramesh Behl’s wife refuses to speak or acknowledge the film Indrajeet. At many events, she spoke about other films but refused to speak about Indrajeet because there were too many sad memories attached to it.

Indrajeet had a small budget when compared to Amitabh Bachchan’s other films. This was due to the financial problems faced by the producer. After Ramesh Behl passed away, the entire cast decided to complete the film on a tight budget.

After Ramesh Behl passed away, Neelam Kothari refused to take any money from the makers for her role.

During a scene, fighter Yagneesh yelled at actor Amitabh Bachchan while he supposed to teach Neelam Kothari karate. After several attempts when the actor was just not able to get it right, Yagneesh yelled at the actor and the whole unit was stunned. Amitabh Bachchan remained quiet and a few hours later walked up to Yagneesh giving him a few of his dialogues to read. When the latter started sweating, because he knew he would not get it right, Amitabh Bachchan replied, ‘Aisa Hota Hain, when you do something you are not confident about’.

