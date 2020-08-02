Pooja Hegde: Here Are Lesser-known Facts About The Popular South Indian Star

Pooja Hegde is widely known for her works in Telugu films. The actor made her debut with Mugamoodi, which released in 2012. Hegde's debut film garnered her widespread attention and praise from the viewers. Some of the most memorable performances of Pooja Hegde came in movies like Mugamoodi, Oka Laila Kosam, Duvvada Jagannadham, Maharshi, and others. She stepped into Bollywood with the film Mohenjo Daro alongside Hrithik Roshan. With all that said now, here are some of the unknown facts about Pooja Hegde:

Lesser-known facts about Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is born to Manjunath Hegde and Latha Hegde. She was born and brought up in Mangalore, Karnataka. Hegde's mother tongue is Tullu and the actor is known for her fluency in various languages. Apart from Tullu, she can speak in other languages like English, Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu.

Pooja Hegde, before stepping into acting, was a beauty pageant contestant. She was runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition. She then entered the film industry with the Tamil film titled Mugamoodi, which released in the year 2012.

Apparently Pooja Hegde, Miss Universe India 2010 runner up is gonna debut in Jiva's "Mugamoodi" film releasing this week Aug 31st :-) — Kireeti Damaraju (@KirrD) August 27, 2012

Apart from her acting abilities, Pooja Hegde is also known for her dancing skills in movies. Her dance moves in films like Mohenjo Daro are widely appreciated. The actor is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer.

Another reason why Pooja Hegde is chosen for #MohenjoDaro , coz she is a trained Bharat natyam dancer — Shaharyar (@iShaharyar_MD) July 12, 2014

Hegde graduated with a degree in Commerce. The actor attended the M.M.K. College, which is a private educational institute. Pooja Hegde is also known to have attended various intercollegiate events and competitions including dance shows and fashion shows.

#doyouknowfacts

Pooja Hegde studied in Shrimati Mithibai Motiram Kundnani College of Commerce & Economics, commonly known as M. M. K. College in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

m.m.kcollege#poojahegde #pooja… https://t.co/RJE83UTXpA — Top10Bucket (@Top10Bucket) July 11, 2020

Pooja Hegde made her debut with Bollywood film titled Mohenjo Daro. Many of her fans are unaware of how she was selected for her role in the film. In an interview with a media portal, Ashutosh Gowariker's wife, Sunita Gowariker said that they wanted a new face and Hegde got chosen for her 'perfect combination of grace, strength, and innocence' and that is what the character demanded, according to Sunita Gowariker. In yet another interview with a news daily, Hegde recalled the how she got the film and said Sunita Gowariker had seen one of her scooter advertisements and asked about her.

Throw Back Pic - BTS - Mohenjodaro - Courtesy - Sunita Gowariker



Hrithik sir with Ashutosh gowariker and pooja Hegde .#HrithikRoshan#Bollywood #PoojaHegde #Mohenjodaro pic.twitter.com/oaVWwyt6qr — Team Hrithik (@TeamHrithik_) May 21, 2020

