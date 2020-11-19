'Lahore Confidential' Trailer: Richa, Karishma & Arunoday Shine In A Romantic-thriller

After the augmentative success of the ‘Confidential’ franchise, ZEE5 adds another one with a fresh concept of a romantic spy thriller named ‘Lahore Confidential’. It is a never seen before concoction of romance, thrill, action, poetry, and patriotism in one. Created by India’s most prolific crime writer S. Hussain Zaidi, it premieres 11th December 2020 on ZEE5.

The platform has brought together an ensemble cast and released the intense trailer of ‘Lahore Confidential’ giving the audience a peek into the war between love and patriotism.

Watch the trailer

The atmospheric and eerie trailer, revolves around a humble, divorced Indian woman named Ananya and amidst her mundane-routine life, she finds herself on a secret intelligence duty in Pakistan. But her love for Urdu literature will have her falling in love that will eventually put them in a tug of war with each other. A contemporary, elegant and thrilling love story that is based in Pakistan and has a strong sense of patriotism and thrill entangled with old school romance. But the question is, will she do whatever it takes for the love of her country?

Lahore Confidential stars Richa Chadda, Karishma Tanna and Arunoday Singh in pivotal roles, directed by Kunal Kohli and produced by Jar Pictures.

Richa Chadha's 'Lahore Confidential' teaser assures fans a cross-border espionage thriller

Kunal Kohli completed shoot amid pandemic

For Lahore Confidential, Kohli took to Twitter in October and shared behind the scenes pictures from the set, where everyone was masked and maintained social distancing during the shoot. "(I) Self Drove to all locations. No driver. No one allowed to enter my car. For car tracking shots I drove along in my car with a monitor... On set, one chair only for me. That's sanitized not just daily but every time shifting happens on set. My monitor is separate no one allowed six feet near it or me," Kohli wrote.

Richa Chadha unveils her first look as 'Lahore Confidential's Ananya

The Hum Tum filmmaker said it took him a while to adjust to not being able to touch the camera and watch his actors perform from distance. "I love to operate the second camera at times. Couldn't do that. Also couldn't sit near the camera as I usually do to see the artists perform with 'bareeki.' Had to be at the monitor instead. In small or closed places, production got the place sanitized with a sanitizing gun in every break."

(WIth PTI Inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.