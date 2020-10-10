Richa Chadha Unveils Her First Look As 'Lahore Confidential's Ananya

On October 9, Bollywood actor Richa Chadha took to her social media handle and shared her first look for the upcoming movie Lahore Confidential. In the photo, Richa was seen lying on a bed while looking at a book, Urdu Ki Akhri Kitab by Ibn e Insha. In the photo, Chadha was seen sporting a metallic-green colour dress.

To give a sneak peek into her character, the actor wrote a caption, which read, "Will Ananya’s love for poetry get her in trouble ?" She further added, "First look for #LahoreConfidential". Scroll down to take a look at Richa Chadha's first look for Lahore Confidential.

Richa as Lahore Confidential's Ananya

Within a couple of hours, the post has managed to receive more than 22k double taps from Richa's 1.9M Instagram followers; and is still counting. Meanwhile, many of her fans flooded the comments section with red-heart and fire emoticons. On the other hand, to complement Chadha, a section of fans called her "beautiful".

Lahore Confidential

The upcoming spy-thriller is a ZEE5's project that was announced in October. Along with Richa, actor Arunoday Singh will be seen playing the lead. To be directed by Kunal Kohli, Lahore Confidential has been described as a “contemporary, elegant, and thrilling love story of two spies that will put them in a tug of war with each other”.

The narrative will revolve around a humble, divorced Indian woman and amidst her mundane-routine life and her love for Urdu literature, she finds herself on an intelligence duty in Pakistan. The upcomer will also feature popular TV actor Karishma Tanna in a pivotal character. Interestingly, the franchise, created by S Hussain Zaidi, started with London Confidential: The Chinese Conspiracy, featuring Mouni Roy and Purab Kohli.

Meanwhile, talking about the professional front of Chadha, she was last in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga. In the Kangana Ranaut starrer, Chadha essayed the character of a Kabbadi coach. She has a couple of Bollywood films in her kitty, including Bholi Punjaban, among many others. She will also play the lead in a biopic, titled Shakeela. The film will be inspired by the life of a South Indian star named Shakeela.

