Richa Chadha's 'Lahore Confidential' Teaser Assures Fans A Cross-border Espionage Thriller

Richa Chadha is all set to share the screen space with Arunodaya Singh in ZEE5's upcoming spy thriller titled Lahore Confidential. The makers of the web-film recently dropped the teaser of the ZEE5 Original on YouTube a couple of days ago and ever since then, it has created quite a buzz on social media. The teaser assures the audience a spine-chilling tale of a RAW agent who crosses paths with an ISI agent.
Prolific Bollywood filmmaker Kunal Kohli is back with yet another cross-border love story after Fanaa, but with an espionage twist to it. The teaser of Kunal Kohli's upcoming digital venture titled Lahore Confidential was released recently on Zee5's YouTube channel. The web-film stars Richa Chadha, Arunodaya Singh, Karishma Tanna and Khalid Siddiqui in the lead roles. As shown in the teaser, the upcoming espionage thriller guarantees a cross border love story of a RAW agent Ananya, played by Richa, after she crosses path with an ISI agent, played by Arunodaya.
At the helm of the ZEE5 Originals is the Hum Tum director Kunal Kohli while it is created by former investigative journalist and author S. Hussain Zaidi. Although the teaser of the upcoming film might surely remind many of the Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi, it will be interesting to find out how the Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic director will present it differently to the masses. The espionage thriller will premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on December 11, 2020, and will showcase a nerve-wracking example of the popular proverb, 'All's fair in love and war'.
"Directed by Kunal Kohli, this gripping spy thriller revolves around RAW agent Ananya, who crosses path with a charming ISI agent."
Lahore Confidential is the second film in ZEE5's spy thriller franchise after Mouni Roy and Purab Kohli's London Confidential. A couple of days ago, director Kunal Kohli had shared his experience of shooting amid the COVID-19 pandemic in an extensive IG post along with giving everyone a sneak-peek into the sets of Lahore Confidential. Sharing the streak of pictures on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Took a while to get used to not being able to touch the camera".
How I shot a film in covid. Some of you might be aware I’ve finished shooting a film for ZEE5 with Richa Chadha. Here’s some of my COVID protocols. In the flight sanitise seat before sitting. Spray the seat belt specially From the airport got production to give me my own car which I sanitized myself. Self Drove to all locations. No driver. No one allowed to enter my car. Google maps zindabad. For car tracking shots I drove along in my car with a monitor. Carried my own bedsheets,pillow covers, pillow and quilt. (Amazon’ed them to the hotel before I reached) Sanitized the room myself. Threw out cushions etc. no housekeeping staff allowed in the room. Once 4-5 days I get them to mop it in front of me ensuring they don’t touch anything. Only disposable plates and spoons for all meals in the hotel or on set. No cutlery crockery from outside. Hotel meals, I sanitize the chair & table before sitting. Food served in plastic bowls for me. I eat of my own disposable plates and spoons. In room. Wash my own tea mugs & glasses. On set. One chair only for me. That’s sanitized not just daily but every time shifting happens on set. My monitor is separate no one allowed 6ft near it or me. Took a while to get used to not being able to touch the camera. I love to operate the second camera at times. Couldn’t do that. Also couldn’t sit near the camera as I usually do to see the artists perform with bareeki. Had to be at the monitor instead. In small or closed places production got the place sanitized with a sanitizing gun in every break. Carried enough clothes so don’t need laundry. Still sent a few clothes to laundry, sprayed them with savalon spray & didn’t use them for 5 days. Have a safekey to open doors and press elevator buttons so no touching any door knobs or handles. This is imp. Basically use a lot of savalon sanitising spray on all surfaces before using. Keep sanitising hands every half hour or every time you touch something. Mask & shield goes without saying. @therichachadha @karishmaktanna @sufisoul @zee5premium @zee5 @ajaygrai @jar_pictures #ajayrai @tarunkatial07
