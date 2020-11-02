Richa Chadha's 'Lahore Confidential' Teaser Assures Fans A Cross-border Espionage Thriller

Richa Chadha is all set to share the screen space with Arunodaya Singh in ZEE5's upcoming spy thriller titled Lahore Confidential. The makers of the web-film recently dropped the teaser of the ZEE5 Original on YouTube a couple of days ago and ever since then, it has created quite a buzz on social media. The teaser assures the audience a spine-chilling tale of a RAW agent who crosses paths with an ISI agent.

Lahore Confidential cast and plot details

Prolific Bollywood filmmaker Kunal Kohli is back with yet another cross-border love story after Fanaa, but with an espionage twist to it. The teaser of Kunal Kohli's upcoming digital venture titled Lahore Confidential was released recently on Zee5's YouTube channel. The web-film stars Richa Chadha, Arunodaya Singh, Karishma Tanna and Khalid Siddiqui in the lead roles. As shown in the teaser, the upcoming espionage thriller guarantees a cross border love story of a RAW agent Ananya, played by Richa, after she crosses path with an ISI agent, played by Arunodaya.

At the helm of the ZEE5 Originals is the Hum Tum director Kunal Kohli while it is created by former investigative journalist and author S. Hussain Zaidi. Although the teaser of the upcoming film might surely remind many of the Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi, it will be interesting to find out how the Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic director will present it differently to the masses. The espionage thriller will premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on December 11, 2020, and will showcase a nerve-wracking example of the popular proverb, 'All's fair in love and war'.

The official synopsis of Lahore Confidential reads:

"Directed by Kunal Kohli, this gripping spy thriller revolves around RAW agent Ananya, who crosses path with a charming ISI agent."

Watch Zee5's Lahore Confidential teaser below:

Lahore Confidential is the second film in ZEE5's spy thriller franchise after Mouni Roy and Purab Kohli's London Confidential. A couple of days ago, director Kunal Kohli had shared his experience of shooting amid the COVID-19 pandemic in an extensive IG post along with giving everyone a sneak-peek into the sets of Lahore Confidential. Sharing the streak of pictures on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Took a while to get used to not being able to touch the camera".

Take a look:

