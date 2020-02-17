Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Divya Khosla Kumar Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction; Watch

On the fifth day of Lakme Fashion Week 2020, Divya Khosla Kumar turned showstopper for Krsna Couture. But Divya Khosla Kumar suffered a wardrobe malfunction on the ramp. She then somehow managed to make the best out of the situation she was in. Take a look at how she saved the show and became a show stopper.

Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Divya Khosla Kumar avoids a wardrobe malfunction

In this video, we can see the actor and filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar walking down the ramp of Lakme Fashion Week 2020. She is seen in a silver outfit. While walking down the ramp, we can see that Divya first tries to lift the front of her skirt to help her walk better. However, the zipper on the side of the skirt seems to come undone and she then stops in the middle of her walk and gracefully saves herself from a wardrobe malfunction. It was reported that she wasn't prepared to wear the outfit, which led to her using her street-smarts and can-do attitude to avoid any mishaps on the ramp. She can be seen holding the skirt up by keeping her hands on her hips so that it does not fall down. She is seen holding the dress with her hands while and bringing the high waisted skirt back in its place.

The actor and filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar was sporting a silver outfit. The dress consisted of a plunging neckline crop top with batwing sleeves. She paired the top with a high-waist, long, matching skirt. The skirt had a flared design that looked like sharp pleats. She was also wearing gold earrings and a heavy choker neckpiece that featured silver gems and the necklace also had a green-hued pearl-drop gem. To complete her look, she opted for red nail polish.

(Image courtesy: Divya Khosla Kumar Instagram)

