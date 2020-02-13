Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Neha Dhupia, Sunny Leone, Rakul Preet Singh Slay On The Ramp

After Bollywood actors like Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor who made headlines for their amazing ensembles at the Lakme Fashion Week 2020, it is Neha Dhupia, Sunny Leone, and Rakul Preet Singh who rocked the stage of Lake Fashion Week 2020. All the divas were seen sporting stylish ensembles which stunned everyone.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia was seen walking the ramp sporting a quirky black jacket featuring balloon sleeves. The jacket also had a matching belt and collar. Neha Dhupia’s quirky jacket was paired with a multi-layered skirt with hints of black, white, red, and golden. She rounded off her look with black boots and a mid-parted sleek hairdo.

ALSO READ| Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Spring Summer Collection Promises A Lavish Extravaganza

ALSO READ| Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Here Are The Designers To Look Forward To

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone was seen slaying on the ramp in a black oversized jacket which was paired with a t-shirt dress inside. She opted for black thigh-high boots to go with the outfit. Sunny Leone’s look was completed with a neat high-pony and minimalistic makeup.

ALSO READ| Neha Dhupia Funnily Embraces Hubby Angad's Bedi's Wrong Knee Before Surgery; Watch

ALSO READ| Sunny Leone Shares Heartfelt Note As She Celebrates The Birthday Of Asher And Noah

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh was seen donning a formal attire. The diva was spotted wearing a white sleeves shirt with black knee-length trousers. The look was accessorised with black strappy heels. The formal outfit also featured a black belt.

ALSO READ| Neha Dhupia And Mira Rajput's Special Initiative For Pregnant Women Is Worthy Of Applause

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.