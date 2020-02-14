Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Sunny Leone Urges Fans To Wear PETA-approved Vegan Clothes

Sunny Leone is an avid supporter of PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals in India. Time and again she had spoken up about the cruelty to animals for leather and fur. This year, at Lakme Fashion Week’s Sustainable Fashion Day, unveiled her new advertisement for PETA.

Sunny Leone unveils new ad for PETA India at Lakme Fashion Week

The ad which was unveiled at Lakme Fashion Week shows Sunny Leone’s skin being “torn off”. It is a reference to the billions of cows, buffaloes and other animals who are killed and skinned for the global leather industry. The ad was shot by Avinash Gowarikar.

Also Read: Sunny Leone To Star In A New Comic Web Series; DETAILS INSIDE

Talking to the press present at the Lakme Fashion Week, Sunny Leone reportedly said that now people have the option of choosing from the many vegan clothes and accessories brands that are coming up. She finds no reason to go for animal skin. She also added in Lakme Fashion Week's press event that after hearing about the atrocities committed towards the animals in the leather industry she has started avoiding leather. She also urged her fans to follow her example. Sunny Leone has been named PETA India’s Person of the Year back in 2016. She was also a part of the anti-fur, pro-vegetarian, and dog and cat sterilisation campaigns of PETA India.

Also Read: Malaika Arora's Daring Runway Outfits Through The Years At Lakme Fashion Week

PETA India is an organisation who protects animals against cruelty. Their motto is “animals are not ours to wear”. The organisation says that vegan and animal-friendly options are available now. To help people identify products that are animal-friendly, they also sell vegan products with the logo “PETA-Approved Vegan”.

Also Read: Lakme Fashion Week Pays An Emotional Tribute To Ace Designer Wendell Rodricks

According to reports of PETA and other animal-friendly organisations, animals in India are subjected to utmost cruelty. They are reportedly crammed into large vehicles which sometimes even break their bones. Those who made it alive to the tannery, are sometimes dismembered or skinned while being alive. Others are killed in the full view of other animals. The tanneries also reportedly use toxic chemicals to preserve the animal skins and hides and prevent rotting. These are then dumped into the water bodies. These chemicals can cause cancer while the waste from leather production can cause skin and respiratory disorders in those working or living near the factories.

Also Read: Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Neha Dhupia, Sunny Leone, Rakul Preet Singh Slay On The Ramp

Also Read: Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Here Are The Designers To Look Forward To

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.