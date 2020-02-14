Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Highlights | Malaika, Bipasha, Dia Sizzle On Ramp

At Lakme Fashion Week 2020, many celebrities stunned the audience on the runway. However, they were also supporting a cause. For February 14, the ramp saw a different set of Bollywood stars walking on the runway. Malaika Arora, Diya Mirza, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu walked for the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 segment. Here's how they flared:

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was wearing wore a beautiful bridal ensemble. She wore a lehenga with intricate silver work over it paired with a sleeveless choli and sheer dupatta in the same design. The skirt had a beautiful flare to it. Malaika's outfit was accessorised with a glamorous choker piece. She walked the ramp for designer Varun Chakkilam.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Bollywood duo, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were the showstoppers for Sanjukta Dutta. They walked in hand in hand on the ramp. Their outfits were coordinated in colours of black and gold. Bipasha Basu wore a full-sleeved blouse with ruffles and a handloom saree. She also paired it with big golden jhumkas. Karan Singh Grover, on the other hand, wore an asymmetrical black kurta.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza featured as the showstopper for the House of Kotwara. She sported a sparkly and glamourous lehenga. Her lehenga gave the cinderella vibe, especially with the ruffled dupatta. Her outfit was paired with chandelier earrings. Dia's makeup was relatively minimalistic and her hair kept open in a sleek hairstyle.

