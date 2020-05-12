Lara Dutta Celebrates 'coolest Dude' L K Dutta's Birthday, Shares Throwback Pics

Bollywood actor Lara Dutta took to Instagram and shared some adorable memories of her father L K Dutta on the occasion of his 79th birthday on Tuesday. The Partner actor has posted many black-and-white photos of her father dressed in uniform from his days as an Indian Air force officer. She showered love for her father - 'the coolest dude in any room'- through the caption which read, "79 years young!!! And still the coolest dude in any room!! 😍😍. I love you daddy!!! #mydaddystrongest #HappyBirthday"

Lara Dutta recently made headlines for her digital debut series titled Hundred for which she was lauded by her previous film co-stars including Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, the eight-episode comedy-action series chronicles the misadventures of two women of contrasting natures, set in the backdrop of Mumbai, its chawls and crime gangs. It also features Sairat star Rinku Rajguru.

Hundred follows the story of a terminally-ill woman, played by Rink, looking for thrills who is hired to be an undercover agent by an ambitious female cop, played by Lara, looking for a promotion. As they both unite to accomplish their own goal in 100 days, chaos ensues. The 42-year-old actor spoke to an agency and revealed that the show offered her a chance to play a cop for the first time and one that's equal parts funny and flawed.

Lara Dutta had said, "The female characters on web are far more layered. I loved the fact that she was a cop but slightly different than the ones we are accustomed to seeing - the vigilantes, with guns who get the bad guys and change society."

