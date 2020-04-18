Lara Dutta Loses A Close Friend To Coronavirus; Check Details

The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in countries around the world going into a lockdown period. People have been quarantining themselves at homes to keep away from the spread of the virus. Unfortunately, Bollywood actor Lara Dutta recently lost one of her dear friends to the disease.

Lara Dutta loses a friend to coronavirus

Lara Dutta recently lost a dear friend to the coronavirus disease. She also shared that her friend was from the United States, which is also among the worst affected countries in the world. While talking about the same, Lara Dutta added that this news came in as a shock to everyone.

Lara Dutta said that she lost one of her friends in mid-March to the coronavirus disease. She explained how he did not suffer from any health issues. Hence, she said, this was not even a case where the disease only affects the elderly or people with immunity.

Lara Dutta also spoke about how this incident has shown her how short life can be. She added that she had just seen her friend almost 17 days ago. This even made her realise that she is refusing to put a hold on life and instead of waiting for this time to pass so that she can live life again. Lara Dutta also exclaimed that one does not get any guarantees in life.

Lara Dutta also spoke about how she is healthy today but no one ever knows what tomorrow holds. She spoke about how she does not know how the situation will be in some time. Lara Dutta added that this teaches us that life is what we have at the moment and one must make the best of it.

Lara Dutta is currently among the many people who are practicing self-quarantine inside their homes. The actor is quarantining along with her family. She even spent her birthday indoors and thanked fans for all their wishes.

