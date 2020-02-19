Lara Dutta And Mahesh Bhupathi Ring In Ninth Wedding Anniversary With Heartfelt Posts

Lara Dutta has been the winner of the prestigious Miss Universe crown in 2000 and Mahesh Bhupathi is a retired Indian tennis player. The duo tied the matrimonial knot back in the year 2011 and are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary today. Take look at how the couple wished each other via social media.

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi's anniversary wishes for each other

Lara Dutta won the Miss Universe crown in 2000 and went on to work in multiple Bollywood films like Bhagam Bhaag, Housefull, Partner, etc. Mahesh Bhupathi was the first Indian to win the Grand Slams in 1997 and also won the Australian Opens mixed double in 2006. The duo tied the knot in 2011 and since then have a daughter together named Saira Bhupathi.

The power couple is celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary today and Mahesh Bhupathi took to Instagram to share the wonderful news with everyone. The ex-tennis ace shared a rather interesting post with 9 images speaking about their time together. Check out his post below.

This post from Mahesh Bhupathi received a perfect reply from Lara Dutta. After that, the actor took to Instagram to share her thoughts regarding their marriage by reposting her husband's post with an addition of her own. Check out what she shared below.

Fans seem to love this social media banter between the couple. On this day, last year, Lara had shared a picture of the couple from their wedding day to wish her husband a happy wedding anniversary. Both of them look happy and content standing at the altar, check out the post here.

