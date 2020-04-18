Rituparna Sengupta in Singapore amid COVID-19, still manages to help needy in Kolkata

Several Indians were not in India when COVID-19 created a scare, prompting a lockdown, that is currently underway. While some like Anupam Kher and the Mohan sisters decided to come back home and self-quarantine themselves, many like Mouni Roy, Shweta Pandit decided to stay at the countries they were in at that time. Another name in the latter category is Rituparna Sengupta, who is in Singapore at the moment.

Despite not being able to travel back to the country, the actor is still trying her best to help those who are facing a hard time amid the pandemic. The National Award-winning star is helping the underprivileged with essential items like groceries and hygiene kits with the help of an NGO Kolkata Endeavour Society. The Main Meri Patni Aur Woh star was quoted as saying that she is missing her city in the time of crisis, and felt like contributing in whichever way she could.

She said that she was overwhelmed to be a mentor of the NGO, and encourage and support those initiatives that seek to ‘save humanity.’ Rituparna credited her manager for overseeing the initiative with a lot of care and conveyed her gratitude to all who supported her in the mission.

The actor is quarantining with her family at the moment. She has also contributed to the PM-CARES relief fund, and the West Bengal CM’s fund. Rituparna regularly takes to Twitter to urge all to follow the instructions of PM Narendra Modi and stay at home.

