Lara Dutta On Mahesh Bhupathi & Leander Paes' Equation: 'They Can Never Be Separated'

Bollywood diva Lara Dutta Bhupathi finally broke her silence and opened up on the love-hate relationship between her husband Mahesh Bhupathi and his former Tennis partner Leander Paes. The Tennis duo recently talked about their split in the latest seven-part documentary Break Point. While the two were much vocal about their bonding and later fallout, Lara Dutta quipped the two can never be separated.

Tennis stars Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes were known for their legendary duo, who brought immense glory to the country. The legendary duo was the first Indian pair to win at Wimbledon and also a Grand Slam title. They brought home the Wimbledon trophy in 1999. While the two were fondly called the 'Indian Express' by their fans, they parted ways in 2000. Their split came as a shock to all their fans as well as the entire country.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Lara Dutta Bhupathi was asked to comment on Bhupathi and Paes' equation. In her answer, the Bell Bottom actor asserted the two tennis stars can never be separated from each other. Moreover, she said the two of them will have a love-hate relationship throughout their life.

Details about Break Point

Break Point is the 2021 docuseries that revolved around the legendary Tennis pair Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi. The seven-part docuseries explored the duo's 2000 split which they never talked about before. It was directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and came out earlier this year on the streaming platform Zee5. The series received positive reviews from the audience as they relived the journey of the Indian Tennis heroes.

Lara Dutta's upcoming projects

On the work front, Lara Dutta Bhupathi made her Bollywood comeback earlier this year with Akshay Kumar starter Bell Bottom. The actor essayed the role of former President of India Indira Gandhi and received a lot of praise for her unrecognisable look. The actor is currently gearing up for her third web series Kaun Banega Shikharwati. The show is about how an aged royal chooses his successors among his four daughters. Directed by Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee, the show also stars Soha Ali Khan, Raghubir Yadav, Kritika Kamra, Cyrus Sahukar, Varun Thakur and Anya Singh.

Image: AP/Instagram/@larabhupathi