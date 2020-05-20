Miss Universe 2000 Winner Lara Dutta Says High Time Beauty Pageants Are Re-invented

It is not a hidden fact that Lara Dutta, Priyanka Chopra, and Dia Mirza are touted to be one of the most celebrated beauty pageant winners. Over the years, the 'batch of the year 2000' wherein Lara Dutta, Priyanka Chopra, and Dia Miza won big at the pageant has been considered the most popular and successful year for the pageant. Lara Dutta was the winner of the Miss Universe 2000 pageant. In a recent video interview with an online portal, Lara quipped about the astounding success which she, along with Priyanka Chopra as well as Dia Mirza achieved at the pageant and why the credibility of the pageant has gone a little downhill after that year.

Lara Dutta narrated the success stories of the batch 2000

Lara Dutta said that for the year 2000, she along with Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza and the other contestants had some amazing success stories. Lara Dutta further remembered how they also had contestant Laxmi Rana who is still the ruling model on the ramp. Lara Dutta also revealed the story of Isha Arun who went on to have a fantastic career as a VJ and also happens to be the daughter of legendary singer, Ila Arun. Lara Dutta then added that they also had Bhawna Sharma in their batch who also ruled the modeling industry for a long time until she got married and had a child.

Lara Dutta revealed how the beauty pageant has evolved over the years

Lara Dutta went on to call the year, 2000 as India's year when it came to the Miss India beauty pageant. However, Lara Dutta said that times have changed since then and that when the concept of beauty pageant originally came, there was no reality television. Instead, these beauty pageants were considered to be a very important television property during her time. The Blue actor added that due to the lack of the other several reality shows, people stayed glued to their TV screens to follow this beauty pageant and were also eager to know more about the pageant winners.

Lara further said that today people have several options when it comes to televised programs especially shows for the younger audience. She thus added that the beauty pageant needs to re-invent themselves and stand for something more substantial instead of just good-looking women. The Hundred actor also said that she has been mentoring the contestants of the pageant for some years now wherein she tries to make them aware of the changing dimensions of the pageant.

