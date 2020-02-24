Katrina Kaif And Priyanka Chopra's Recent Instagram Selfie Is Making Fans Go Gaga

Priyanka Chopra has been a trending topic ever since her recent visit to India. The star has been on the top of her game with a number of interesting projects ahead of her. She has also been uploading a number of pictures with her friends from Bollywood.

She recently posted a selfie with the Bharat star, Katrina Kaif. Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story features a perfect selfie with Katrina Kaif which has certainly shocked all her fans. Read more about Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's Tweets Supporting Fellow Personalities; From Shakira To Katrina Kaif

Image Source: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Priyanka Chopra's selfie features Katrina Kaif

Priyanka Chopra’s posted a selfie with Katrina Kaif after the latter gifted PC a set of cosmetics from her own brand, Kay Beauty. She also captioned the picture with, “Thankyou @katrinakaif for all my @Kaybykatrina goodies!!”. She also mentioned that the cosmetics are amazing and she is proud of Katrina for starting her new venture.

A number of fans are shocked to see this picture and have taken to their social media accounts to express what they feel about the same. Here are some fan tweets reposting PC's selfie.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif's Inspiring Journey From An Actor To An Entrepreneur; Watch Video

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Visits Katrina Kaif As Their Recent Bonding Continues, Priyanka Chopra Joins In

About Katrina Kaif's upcoming project Sooryanshi

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop drama, Sooryavanshi. Sooryavanshi is going to be another cop drama addition to Rohit Shetty’s directorial list which stars Akshay Kumar as the lead actor. The film is slated to hit theatres on March 27th, 2020. So, fans will have to hold on for a couple of months to get a hint about Singham 3. The movie will star Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer, and Vivan Bhatena in prominent roles.

Also Read | When Katrina Kaif Talked About Her Relationship With Ranbir Kapoor Post Their Breakup

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon Are A Vision In White & These Pics Are A Proof\

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.