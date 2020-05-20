Priyanka Chopra Starrers Where She Donned The Role Of A Supporting Better Half

Priyanka Chopra has managed to establish herself as a global icon. She started her journey with the Miss World pageant in 2000 and then went on to do numerous memorable Bollywood movies. She has been a part of films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz, Dostana, Fashion, Barfi!, etc.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh's 'Bajirao Mastani' Had These Grand Shooting Locations

Priyanka Chopra also stepped into the global music industry with her single, In My City. She then went on to star in several Hollywood projects like ABC’s show Quantico, Baywatch, etc. The actor has always made sure that each of her roles on the big screen is memorable. Hence, here is the list of her movies where she played the role of a supportive better half.

Priyanka Chopra’s roles as a supporting better half

1. Krrish 3 (2013)

Priyanka Chopra reprised her role of Priya from Krrish in the superhero flick opposite Hrithik Roshan. She plays the role of a journalist and a doting wife at home. Krrish 3 was an enormous success at the box office. Many industry insiders praised the film for the performances and visual effects that took the franchise to a different level. There have also been several reports that a sequel to the film might be in the making.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra Shares A Sneak Peek Into Her 'whirlwind Trip To Mumbai’

2. Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Even though Priyanka Chopra played the supporting role in Bajirao Mastani, her performance was lauded by the critics. She played the role of Ranveer Singh aka Bajirao’s wife, Kashibai in the film. As the story progresses, Bajirao falls in love with another woman, Mastani. Even at that moment when everyone is against Bajirao, Kashibai aka Priyanka Chopra stood right beside him. Chopra even won several awards for her performance in Bajirao Mastani.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra Spills The Beans About Her Nickname ‘Mimi’; Read Here

3. The Sky Is Pink (2019)

The Sky Is Pink is often considered to be one of the most moving performances portrayed by Priyanka Chopra on the big screen. The film traced the story of a teenage girl, Aisha Chaudhary who suffers from a medical condition and how her health affects the marriage between Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar’s characters. Chopra played the role of Aditi Chaudhary who goes to extreme heights to protect the health of her daughter so that she can keep her family together.

4. Mary Kom (2014)

Mary Kom was based on the real-life Olympic boxing champion by the same name. Priyanka Chopra played the titular role in the film. Mary Kom traced the role of how a boxing champion leaves her sport when she begins a family. However, as the story progresses, she gets back to boxing and even goes on to represent the country at many international championships. At the time of its release, Mary Kom was ranked among the highest-grossing films with a female lead.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut's Film 'Krrish 3' Has Many Interesting Trivia & Facts That Fans Should Know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.