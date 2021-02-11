Lata Mangeshkar Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Her Music Gurus, Pens Emotional Message

National Award-winning singer Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter on Thursday, February 11, 2021, to pay a tribute to her teachers as today marks their death anniversary. The singer shared pictures and also penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things sweet and nice.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Lata Mangeshkar shared an ode to her late Gurus with a heartfelt post. Lata Mangeshkar shared three pictures of her teachers where they can be seen striking a pose. One can also notice the monochrome picture being safely kept by the singer.

Along with the picture, the singer also penned a heart-warming note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “Mere jeevan pe jinka bahut prabhav raha un char guruon mein se 3 Gurujanon ki aaj punyatithi hai. Mere adhyatmik guru Jammu maharaj ji, mere sangeet ke guru Ustad Aman Ali Khan Bhendi bazaarwale ji aur Mahakavi Pandit Narendra Sharma ji in sabko main koti koti pranam karti hun”. She revealed saying that out of the four gurus, three of them celebrate their death anniversary today. She also went on to name them and asked for their blessings. Take a look at the post below.

Mere jeevan pe jinka bahut prabhav raha un char guruon mein se 3 Gurujanon ki aaj punyatithi hai. Mere adhyatmik guru Jammu maharaj ji, mere sangeet ke guru Ustad Aman Ali Khan Bhendi bazaarwale ji aur Mahakavi Pandit Narendra Sharma ji in sabko main koti koti pranam karti hun. pic.twitter.com/9uvPGRuP1Y — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) February 11, 2021

As soon as Lata Mangeshkar shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things sweet. Some of the users went on to share their condolences and heartfelt messages, while some went on to share folded hand emojis. One of the users wrote, “may their soul rest in peace”. While the other one wrote, “Namaskaar! Pranaam to the great souls”. Check out a few comments below.

Namaskaar! Pranaam to the great souls. JayJagannath! — Binaya Rath(Binu) (@BinayaRath) February 11, 2021

Apart from this, the singer goes on to share several tweets remembering her near and dear ones. On Ghazal maestro, Jagjit Singh’s 80th birth anniversary singer Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter and shared a post while remembering him. The singer recalled working with the singer by sharing a song sung by them together. She wrote, “Namaskar. Aaj King of Ghazals Jagjit Singh ji ki jayanti hai. Main unki yaad ko vinamra abhivadan karti hun”. Take a look at the tweet below.

Namaskar. Aaj King of Ghazals Jagjit Singh ji ki jayanti hai. Main unki yaad ko vinamra abhivadan karti hun. https://t.co/Z4cDQJLY3c — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) February 8, 2021

