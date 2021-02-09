Rajiv Kapoor Passes Away At 58; Lata Mangeshkar Prays For His Soul

Veteran star Rajiv Kapoor passed away at the age of 58 after suffering from a massive cardiac arrest. Late actor Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor’s younger brother Rajiv Kapoor took his last breath on Feb 9, Tuesday. Celebs and fans have been mourning the actor's loss, among them was Lata Mangeshkar who took to Twitter to pay her respect to the late veteran.

After the news of Rajiv Kapoor's death was confirmed by the Kapoor family, Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter and wrote that she is downhearted to learn that Raj Kapoor's younger son and talented actor, Rajiv Kapoor had passed away. She also hoped that the star rests in peace and said she will keep praying for him. Check out Lata Mangeshkar's Twitter post below:

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki Raj Kapoor sahab ke chote bete, guni abhineta Rajiv Kapoor ka aaj swargwas hua. Sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare yehi meri prarthana. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) February 9, 2021

Fans pay tribute to Rajiv Kapoor

Commenting on Lata Mangeshkar's tweet, one netizen wrote, "Sad news. May his soul rest in peace and give strength to Family to bear loss of Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and Ritu Nanda in such less time frame". Another fan added, "We pray to God for the peace of the departed soul". One of Lata's fans tweeted, "'राम तेरी गंगा मैली' अभिनेता राजीव कपूर जी की सबसे यादगार फिल्में है। #RajeevKapoor जी की निधन पर उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। ॐ शांति।" (Ram Teri Ganga Maili is one of actor Rajiv Kapoor's most memorable films. Humble tribute to #RajeevKapoor ji). Check out some tweets:

Sad news. May his soul rest in peace and give strength to Family to bear loss of Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and Ritu Nanda in such less time frame. — AK 🇮🇳 (@originalaakash) February 9, 2021

Heart felt news hai lata di... Raam teri ganga maili se career ka agaaz karny waly raajeev je ke dehant ke khabar ne hila diya subko... 🙏 😭😭😭💔💔💔 — Sonia Khare sinha (@SoniaKharesinh1) February 9, 2021

