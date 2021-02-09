Ayushmann Khurrana, Lata Mangeshkar Remember Jagjit Singh On Birth Anniversary

Ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh might not be present today, but his iconic songs and impressive legacy will always thrive with his iconic songs. On his 80th birth anniversary on February 8, actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram and shared a post while remembering Jagjit Singh. The actor shared one of his favourite songs of the singer while recalling his melodious voice. Apart from Ayushmann, another music stalwart Lata Mangeshkar also recalled working with the singer by sharing a song sung by them together.

Ayushmann, Lata remember Jagjit Singh

Ayushmann shared Jagjit’s monochrome picture from his younger days where he can be seen playing the harmonium. Apart from the picture, the song Tum Itna Jo was playing in the background. The actor paid tribute to the legendary singer and wrote, “Birth anniversary of Jagjit Singh saab.” Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar also remembered the iconic singer on his birth anniversary. Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter and shared a song Har Taraf Har Jagah that was crooned by Jagjit and Lata together while recalling the work done by the ‘King of Ghazals.” She captioned the song and wrote, “Namaskar. Aaj King of Ghazals Jagjit Singh ji ki jayanti hai. Main unki yaad ko vinamra abhivadan karti hun.”

Namaskar. Aaj King of Ghazals Jagjit Singh ji ki jayanti hai. Main unki yaad ko vinamra abhivadan karti hun. https://t.co/Z4cDQJLY3c — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) February 8, 2021

Born in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, Jagjit Singh was an acclaimed Ghazal singer not just in India but globally. Popular for his melodious and soothing voice, Jagjit has crooned many widespread tracks reminiscent of Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho, Hotho Se Chhu Lo Tum, Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya among others.

The singer suffered a brain hemorrhage on September 23, 2011, and passed away on October 10 that same year, after staying in a coma for over two weeks. Despite his absence, the singer is remembered for the golden lineage he has left behind with his music and ghazals. Apart from a mining house of ghazals that brought a revolution in the modern Indian music scene, the legendary singer left behind some of the memorable hits in Bollywood as well that are still remembered by his fans all across.

