Lata Mangeshkar remembers mother on death anniversary, pays tribute with a heartfelt song

Bollywood’s melody queen and iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar remembered her mother Shevanti Mangeshkar on her 25h death anniversary on June 16. To celebrate the day, the singer shared a post on her Twitter handle along with a beautiful picture of her mother from her earlier days while paying her tribute. Lata Mangeshkar expressed her grief and offered prayers to her mother on behalf of the entire Mangeshkar family.

Lata Mangeshkar remembers mother on her death anniversary

Apart from the post, the Tere Liye crooner also dedicated a Marathi song sung by her to express the importance of her mother in her life. The song Premswarup Aai spoke about a mother who is the embodiment of love and the sea of compassion. The song also talked about the feelings of a child who wants his mother to come back once she has left for heavenly abode. Further, the song says, “I did not lack material things in this world, but mother your absence always hurts inside my soul. The memories of your face have faded, but my longing for your mother never diminishes. Even if I receive love from others, the hunger of this orphan for your tender love is not satisfied.” The song showed several visuals of a mother giving tender love and care to her child starting from birth till her last breath.

Aaj meri parampujya mataji Mai ki 25vi punyatithi hai. Hum sab Mangeshkar Mai ke pavan charnon mein koti koti pranam karte hain. pic.twitter.com/BgtGkIaIFq — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) June 16, 2020

After Lata Mangeshkar's father’s demise, it was her mother who took care of the family and stayed with them through the thick and thin for almost 53 years. Earlier in 2017, the singer had shared a post on her Twitter and had described the love of her mother who played the role of a father as well. Lata had also revealed that she has inculcated and leaned to live with self-respect from her mother. She even spoke about how even today she has stuck to the teachings of her mother and follows the footsteps of her mother's teachings. She had explained that her mother is her pillar of strength even today. She even follows the teachings and path rigorously whiich was once shared by her father.

