Riteish Deshmukh Thanks Lata Mangeshkar, Says 'My Father Had Great Respect For You'

After legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar paid her tribute to former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Vilasrao Deshmukh on his 75th birth anniversary, actor Riteish Deshmukh thanked her. The actor thanked the crooner for taking out some precious time and seeing the video posted by him in memory of his late father on May 26. He also appreciated Lata for pouring in her love for the video.

Riteish Deshmukh thanks Lata Mangeshkar

Riteish reposted the tweet by the singer on his Twitter handle and expressed his gratitude towards Lata Mangeshkar. Riteish thanked the singer for her good wishes and also wrote that his father, Vilasrao had great respect for the Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai crooner. At last, the Housefull actor concluded the post by writing that the members of the entire Deshmukh family are a huge fan of the singer and they pray for her long life and good health always.

In return to such words of love, Lata Mangeshkar was quick enough to reply to the adorable tweet by Riteish. The singer expressed her happiness about being associating with such great people. She wrote that it is the blessings of people like him that has kept her going. In the end, the singer extended her prayers for the actor and his family.

आप सब इतना प्यार करते हैं,मैं आपकी आभारी हूँ. ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है की आप सब सुखी रहें और हमेशा खुश रहें। — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 27, 2020

Earlier, today, Lata shared a post by the late minister’s son Riteish and recalled the memories of meeting the late politician and also described her friendly family terms with him in a post on social media. The Lag Jaa Gale crooner took to Twitter and shared a post in the memory of Vilasrao. The singer also expressed her sadness of losing someone who had such family relations with that of the singer. She even confessed in the caption that she saw the tribute shared by the Bank Chor actor on Twitter which reminded her about the death anniversary. At last, Lata Mangeshkar concluded the post while offering prayers to all the lovely memories of Vilasrao.

Meanwhile, on May 26, Riteish who shared a very close bond with his father shared a beautiful video on the micro-blogging site while commemorating the 75th birth anniversary of late Vilasrao. In the video, Riteish Deshmukh hangs his father’s outfit on the stand and puts his hand through his sleeves and trying to imagine his father’s touch. He then hugs his father’s clothes and points the camera to his frame. Towards the end of the video her also shares a few throwback pictures of him and his dad.

