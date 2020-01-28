Lata Mangeshkar Reminisces With Rishi Kapoor About His Baby Photo, Goes Down Memory Lane

Indian music legend Lata Mangeshkar who was fondly addressed in a heartfelt note by Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor earlier on Tuesday, took to her Twitter account to reply to the '102 Not Out' actor. She said, "Greetings, Rishi Ji. I felt happy on seeing the photograph(that you've shared). I could not find the photograph myself. It reminded me of Krishna bhabhi (sister-in-law) (Rishi Kapoor's mother Krishna Raj Kapoor) and Raj Sahab. Bhabhi had handed you over to me in this photo. It is great that you've shared it with everyone. I pray to God for your good health."

Have a look:

नमस्कार ऋषिजी.फ़ोटो देखके मुझे बहुत बहुत ख़ुशी हुई. मुझे भी ये फ़ोटो मिल नहीं रही थी। मुझे ये फ़ोटो देखके कृष्णा भाभी और राज साहब की याद आयी.ये फ़ोटो में भाभीने आपको मेरे हाथ में दिया था.आपने सबके साथ साँझा किया ये बहुत अच्छा किया.आपकी सेहत हमेशा अच्छी रहे यही ईश्वर से प्रार्थना. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) January 28, 2020

Lata Mangeshkar's tweet is in response to a precious photograph shared by Rishi Kapoor earlier on Tuesday where he could be seen as a toddler in the arms of the singing legend Lata Mangeshkar. The black and white photograph features the singing doyen holding a two or three-month-old Rishi Kapoor in her arms.

The 67-year-old actor shared the photograph and penned a note for Lata Mangeshkar through the caption. He said, "Greetings, Lata Ji. With your blessings, I have found this picture from when I was 2-3 months old. I have always had your blessings. Thank you very much. Can I express this to the world by putting it on Twitter? This is a precious picture for me."

Take a look:

