Lata Mangeshkar Reminisces With Rishi Kapoor About His Baby Photo, Goes Down Memory Lane

Bollywood News

Nostalgic on seeing Rishi Kapoor's throwback photo, Lata Mangeshkar recalled the instance when she was handed over the baby by iconic actor Raj Kapoor's wife.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lata Mangeshkar

Indian music legend Lata Mangeshkar who was fondly addressed in a heartfelt note by Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor earlier on Tuesday, took to her Twitter account to reply to the '102 Not Out' actor. She said, "Greetings, Rishi Ji. I felt happy on seeing the photograph(that you've shared). I could not find the photograph myself. It reminded me of Krishna bhabhi (sister-in-law) (Rishi Kapoor's mother Krishna Raj Kapoor) and Raj Sahab. Bhabhi had handed you over to me in this photo. It is great that you've shared it with everyone. I pray to God for your good health."

Have a look:

Read | MUST-READ: Lata Mangeshkar's heartfelt tribute to Bal Thackeray on his birth anniversary

Lata Mangeshkar's tweet is in response to a precious photograph shared by Rishi Kapoor earlier on Tuesday where he could be seen as a toddler in the arms of the singing legend Lata Mangeshkar. The black and white photograph features the singing doyen holding a two or three-month-old Rishi Kapoor in her arms.

Read | Lata Mangeshkar debuts on Instagram as she turns 90, fans welcome Taai

The 67-year-old actor shared the photograph and penned a note for Lata Mangeshkar through the caption. He said, "Greetings, Lata Ji. With your blessings, I have found this picture from when I was 2-3 months old. I have always had your blessings. Thank you very much. Can I express this to the world by putting it on Twitter? This is a precious picture for me."

Take a look:

Read | Lata Mangeshkar’s evergreen song Lag Jaa Gale’s rendition by a toddler goes viral

Must read | Lata Mangeshkar's best duet songs that still enjoy a mass appeal

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
