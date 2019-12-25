Lata Mangeshkar's Best Duet Songs That Still Enjoy A Mass Appeal

Lata Mangeshkar is one of the best singers of the Indian music industry. She has sung many duets with Kishore Kumar, Mukesh, Manna Dey, and many more legendary singers of the time. Millions of fans around the world are still enjoying the songs sung by these noted singers. These singers have a beautiful voice and a sense of music that is loved by love. Of the plethora of mesmerising duets to choose from, here we have handpicked a few-

Lata Mangeshkar's evergreen duet songs

Pyar Hua iqrar Hua

One of the most eternal images of Hindi films is the depiction of a couple sharing an umbrella in a heavy downpour in' Pyar Hua..' The love in the singing of Manna Dey and Lata Mangeshkar shows strong chemistry. The song was actually enacted by Raj Kapoor and Nargis in the recording room to give the singers a sense of the mood of the song.

Dil tadap tadap ke kah raha hai

' Dil Tadap Tadap...' was a folk song and one of the best evergreen classic. The song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh. The song is from the film Madhumati. It has some insightful lyrics and it is still a favourite song of many.

Kora Kagaz Tha Ye Man Mera

Karo Kagaz Tha Ye Man Mera is from the film Aradhana from the 1969 movie. Anand Bakshi wrote the song’s lyrics and. Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore were featured in the music video. The song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar.

Thane kajaliya bana lun

This song has some beautiful music, rhythm and pitch variance. Mukesh enters at a high pitch until Lata's voice completely tapers off and glides smoothly to a low pitch as Lata joins in a graceful move. It is one of the most-heard songs of that time.

Tujhe Chand kahun ya Phool kahun

This song was a wonderful duet. The song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh. Tujhe Chand Kahun ya Phool Kahun is a song from the album of the film Sunehri Nagin, which was released on 1st January 1963. It is a love song, with beautiful lyrics.

