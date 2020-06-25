Madhubala's Sister Opens Up About The Veteran Actor's Relationship With Dilip Kumar

Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi, popularly known by her stage name Madhubala, was a renowned Indian film actor between 1940s to 1960s. In a recent interview given to an entertainment portal, Madhubala’s sister Madhur Bhushan revealed some intimate details about her relationship with actor Dilip Kumar.

Madhubala and Dilip Kumar

As per Madhur Bhushan, Madhubala and Dilip Kumar first met each other on the sets of Jwar Bhata in 1944, but their relationship began in 1955, on the sets of Tarana. The former couple went on to star in films such as Sangdil in 1952 and Amar in 1954. As per Bhushan’s interview, the relationship blossomed quickly and Madhubala was soon engaged to Dilip Kumar. They were soon to be married.

However, the couple’s relationship reached rocky grounds with the Naya Daur court case. Ataullah Khan, Madhubala’s father did not want her to shoot outdoors. Hence, he landed in court against director BR Chopra. Dilip Kumar went ahead and spoke in favour of the director of the film BR Chopra.

Bhushan reveals that Madhubala was a devoted daughter. Hence, she was offended by Dilip Kumar’s actions. Kumar refused to apologise. Meanwhile in 1954 while shooting, Bahut Din Huwe, Madhubala coughed blood for the first time. A worried Dilip Kumar had flown in with Dr Rustom Jal Vakil from Mumbai to Madhubala’s shooting location.

The doctor diagnosed that she had a hole in the heart more precisely it was a ventricular septal defect. Madhur Bhushan claimed that Madhubala found it hard to believe and so did others. She was a well-built girl and had a healthy pink complexion. She didn’t take it seriously and kept on working. Madhubala’s relationship with Dilip Kumar worsened, and they weren’t even on talking terms later.

According to Bhushan, the break up left her depressed. She got married to Kishore Kumar in 1960, but her worsening health created a distance in their relationship, as Kishore Kumar was often busy working. In 1961, when Madhubala was flown to London for her treatment, the doctors informed her that she had two years to live, as there was no cure for her disease.

But Bhushan claims that Madhubala remained undeterred, and claimed that she would rest for a few months and get back to film sets. She believed that the doctors would soon find a cure. Her will to live was so strong that she, in fact, lived for nine more years till 1969. When her health began to worsen, she began to bleed profusely, she was rushed to the hospital. Her father Attaullah Khan and other family members informed her husband Kishore Kumar about it and even Dilip Kumar was informed.

Bhushan says that Dilip Kumar was shooting in Madras in those days, and flew in immediately when he heard about Madhubala’s worsening health. Unfortunately, by the time he landed she was buried. He paid his last respects to her at the cemetery.

