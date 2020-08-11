Janmashtami 2020: Rohitash Gaud & Other TV Actors Give Sneak Peek Into Celebration

The channel &TV's actors from various series expressed their excitement to celebrate Janmashtami 2020. Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram actor Sneha Wagh shared her childhood memory while Happu Ki Ultan Paltan's Kamna Pathak shared how she used to celebrate the festivities. On the other side, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Rohitashv Gaur explained how he will celebrate the festival amid the global pandemic.

&TV artists to celebrate Janmashtami 2020

Revisiting a fond childhood memory, Sneha Wagh said, "Janmashtami holds an important place in my life as I have always loved Lord Krishna. I must be four or five years old and was in a mela on Janmashtami when I saw a boy as old as me, dressed as Lord Krishna, which made me love the Lord even more. As while growing up, I started reading a lot on him and his teachings that helped me a lot to overcome hurdles and left a positive impact. Wishing all the little Krishna's and their family a very Happy and Prosperous Janmashtami this year!"

Meanwhile, Kamna Pathak asserted, "An individual beliefs make them kind of person they become. By instilling positive thoughts in our everyday life, aids in staying optimistic always. The teachings of Lord Krishna were ahead of its time and holds relevance even today. He had the perfect balance of mind and heart. While I will miss devouring kheer, made by mom during festivities, and also one of my most favourite, I wish this Janmashtami brings sweetness and kindness into everyone's life."

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Tiwariji said, "Lord Krishna is the destroyer of evil Janmashtami marks the presence of good and destruction of all that is evil. As a child, I used to always dress up as Nanha Kanha and used to look forward to this festival eagerly. Given the pandemic, we will be doing the puja and the food preparations at home. My only wish for everyone is that this Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna bring happiness and peace in everyone's life."

Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari actor Karam Rajpal also gave a sneak peek into the celebration of Janmashtami 2020 at his home and informed, "It will be quiet celebrations at home with family. The fervour of Dahi-Handi will be missed because of the pandemic. Hence, we have decided to do a small function at home. We will be celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna at midnight, followed by the puja and offering special preparation like Panjiri, Kheer, Maakhan Mishri etc. My only wish this year is that may Lord Krishna take away everyone's tensions and worries on this Janmashtami and give all the love, peace and happiness".

