Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Nutritionist Rutuja Diwekar Shares Her 'Janmashtami Thali'

Celebrity Nutritionist and author Rujuta Diwekar, on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2020, shared a stunning picture on her Instagram of her Janmashtami special thali consisting of some yummy delicacies, which are also healthy. Rujuta Diwekar also captioned her Instagram post in an informative way in relation to Krishna Janmashtami 2020.

Also Read:Amruta Khanvilkar’s Stunning Pictures In Saree All About Talking ‘through The Eyes’

Rutuja Diwekar Shares A Glimpse Of Her Krishna Janmashtami 2020 Meal

Rutuja Diwekar is counted amongst the most popular and followed celebrity nutritionists on social media. The multi-faceted personality never fails to disappoint her admirers, especially on special occasions like festivals, by sharing some healthy food alternatives. On festivals, especially, Rutuja Diwekar often shares recipes, tricks, and tips on how to stay fit yet enjoy the festival by gorging on special healthy meals. The two days of Krishna Janmashtami 2020 festival in India starts from today. And, Rutuja Diwekar, on this special occasion shared an insightful post on Instagram.

Also Read:'Blaming Single Artist Can't Change The System': Palash Sen On Badshah Fake Followers Scam

One can notice a variety of delicacies in Rutuja Diwekar's special Janmashtami thali- from Rishinchi bhaji (sage’s vegetable) Jowar Bhakri, to Alu Wadi. Apart from these, one can also see some unflavoured curd in her plate as well. Furthermore, in her caption, Rutuja Diwekar also wrote some informative details about these Indian dishes. Rutuja Diwekar wrote that Krishna ji "left a legacy behind him" which involves one enjoying meals on special days.

Also Read:Ankita Lokhande & NOT Deepika Padukone Was Farah Khan's First Choice For 'Happy New Year'

In her caption, Diwekar also mentioned about the fact that it is not necessary to relish on (56) Chappan bhog on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2020, as with the consumption of simple food too, one can celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna with much gusto and galore. Consuming oily food and sweets should not be the primary focus, Rujuta noted. She then also gave an example of Poha and curd and wrote that Lord Krishna also loved simple food items like Poha and curd when it was offered by one of his friends named Sudhama.

Also Read: Mithila Palkar Stuns In Her Indoor Photoshoot In THESE Stylish Ensembles; See Pics

Elaborating on the nutritional value of Rutuja Diwekar's Janmashtami meal, in the caption, the health expert also talked about how she did not use any oil to cook the Rishinchi bhaji. She also said that the sage’s vegetable (Rishinchi bhaji) is only made up of greens and corn. Overall with this post Rutuja Diwekar tried to give a message that "without simplicity, no spirituality can't be practised".