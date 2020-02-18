The Debate
Tapas Paul Passes Away; Survived By Wife, Daughter; Family Grieves

Bollywood News

Tapas Paul family included his wife and daughter. Read below to know all the information about Tapas Paul.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
tapas paul family

Veteran Bengali actor Tapas Paul passed away due to a cardiac arrest on February 18, 2020. The former Trinamool MP had reportedly visited Mumbai to visit his daughter when he complained about chest pain. He was rushed from the Mumbai airport to a hospital whilst he was on his way back home. Below are the late veteran actor Tapas Paul's family.

Also read: Tapas Paul: From a Bengali movie star to TMC MP, here is a look back at his journey

Tapas Paul's family

Actor Tapas Paul got married to Nandini Paul back on 02 August 1985. The couple then had a daughter in 1986 named Sohini Paul. Sohini Paul is also an actor now who works in the South Indian film industry. Sohini, from time to time, has shared some heartfelt posts appreciating her father late Tapas Paul. Check out her posts below - 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sohini Paul (@sohini2017) on

Also read: Mamata Banerjee condoles death of 'Superstar' & ex-Trinamool MP Tapas Paul

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sohini Paul (@sohini2017) on

Also read: Veteran Bengali actor and former TMC MP Tapas Paul passes away in Mumbai

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sohini Paul (@sohini2017) on

Various known people from the entertainment fraternity are currently sending condolences to the late actor's family. The news of Tapas Paul's passing away has evidently come as a shock to many as reactions on Twitter are pouring in. Bengali Filmmaker Arindam Sil and author Arnab Ray have also noted down their thoughts on Tapas Paul's passing on Twitter. Check out their reactions below - 

Also read:  CBI Arrests Former Sub-inspector In Custodial Death Case

Also read: Father Listens To Son's Heartbeat A Year After His Death In Organ Recipient

Image courtesy - Sohini Paul Instagram

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
