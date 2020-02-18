Tapas Paul Passes Away; Survived By Wife, Daughter; Family Grieves

Veteran Bengali actor Tapas Paul passed away due to a cardiac arrest on February 18, 2020. The former Trinamool MP had reportedly visited Mumbai to visit his daughter when he complained about chest pain. He was rushed from the Mumbai airport to a hospital whilst he was on his way back home. Below are the late veteran actor Tapas Paul's family.

Tapas Paul's family

Actor Tapas Paul got married to Nandini Paul back on 02 August 1985. The couple then had a daughter in 1986 named Sohini Paul. Sohini Paul is also an actor now who works in the South Indian film industry. Sohini, from time to time, has shared some heartfelt posts appreciating her father late Tapas Paul. Check out her posts below -

Various known people from the entertainment fraternity are currently sending condolences to the late actor's family. The news of Tapas Paul's passing away has evidently come as a shock to many as reactions on Twitter are pouring in. Bengali Filmmaker Arindam Sil and author Arnab Ray have also noted down their thoughts on Tapas Paul's passing on Twitter. Check out their reactions below -

Sad to hear about Tapas Da...May his soul rest in Peace....Ur contribution to Bengali films will always be celebrated 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Dev (@idevadhikari) February 18, 2020

Rest in Peace. #TapasPal leaves behind an era in Bengali cinema that will be remembered always. And lot of memories for us too. — Arindam Sil (@silarindam) February 18, 2020

Genuinely sad on hearing the news that Tapas Pal has passed away. I choose not to remember the TMC politician but instead the actor, of Dadar Kirti, Parabot Priya, Gurudakshina & Saheb, so much a part of a generation’s childhood, Saturday evening TV of tel-muri & Tapas Pal. — Arnab Ray (@greatbong) February 18, 2020

