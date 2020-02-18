Tapas Paul: From A Bengali Movie Star To TMC MP, Here Is A Look Back At His Journey

The former Trinamool Congress MP passed away in Mumbai on February 18 after suffering a cardiac arrest. The former MP was visiting his daughter in Mumbai when he complained about chest pain, after which he was admitted to a hospital. Tapas Paul was a renowned Bengali actor who was appreciated for his contribution to cinema.

From a Bengali movie star to TMC MP

The veteran actor shot to fame with his debut film Dadar Kirti which released in 1980. The film was a romantic drama, helmed by Tarun Majumdar. Tapas Paul, later on, went on to star in several popular hits like Saheb, Paratbat Priya, Bhalobasa Bhalobasa, Amar Bandhan, etc.

He also debuted in Bollywood opposite Madhuri Dixit in Hiren Nag’s Abodh which released in 1984. His film Bhalobasa Bhalobasa received massive success and earned him the title of a bankable star during the 1980s. He also went on to star in several hits like Arpan in 1987, Surer Sathi in 1988, Surer Akashe in 1988, Nayanmani in 1989, Chokher Aloy in 1989, Shubha Kamana in 1991, Mayabini in 1992, Tobu Mone Rekho in 1994.

Later the actor transitioned into politics after winning the 2014 general elections on a Trinamool Congress ticket. He was an MLA from Alipore for two terms which were during 2001-2006 and 2006-2009. He also was the MP of Krishnanagar from 2009-2019. He is survived by wife Nandini Paul who is currently a participant in the reality series Bigg Boss Bangla. They have a daughter named Sohini Paul who is an actor in the Tollywood industry.

