Latest Bollywood Romantic Dramas You Should Have Watched By Now

Bollywood has always enticed its fans with romantic dramas. Every year, Bollywood favourites deliver romantic dramas that loved by fans across all generations. The year 2019 was no different with this and saw the releases of multiple hatke romantic films. Here are some films that made it to the top at the box office.

Best of Romantic Dramas of the Year 2019

Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh is the Bollywood remake of a popular Tollywood film titled Arjun Reddy. Released in June 2019, the film broke all records and made about ₹ 380 crores at the box office. The film was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starred Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Arjun Bajwa. The film revolved around Kabir, a genius yet hostile surgeon who falls in love with Preeti, a first-year student. Preeti's father spots the couple kissing and opposes their relationship and later decides to get her married to someone else.

ALSO READ | 'Shuddhi', 'Shoebite' And Other Highly Anticipated Bollywood Films That Got Shelved

Gully Boy

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film made about ₹ 238 crores at the Box Office. The film's plot revolved around Murad, an underdog who struggles to convey his views on social issues and his life in Dharavi through the means of rapping. His life changes drastically when he meets a local rapper, MC Sher. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Vijay Varma.

Dream Girl

Making about ₹ 200 crores at the Box Office, the film was directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, and Manjot Singh in the lead roles. The film revolves around Karamveer who manages to get a job at a call centre due to his ability to talk like a woman. He gains a huge following but lands in trouble with his overzealous clients.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar's Filhall To Alia Bhatt's Prada: Hit Bollywood Singles Of 2019

De De Pyaar De

Starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Tabu, and Jimmy Sheirgill, the film was directed by Akiv Ali. The film was a romantic comedy that revolved around Ashish who falls in love with Ayesha, a woman half his age. When he introduces her to his ex-wife and kids, their unacceptance threatens to ruin their relationship. It made about ₹143 crores at the Box Office.

Luka Chuppi

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Luka Chuppi stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, and Aparshakti Khurana in the lead roles. The film's plot revolves around Guddu, a local news reporter, falls in love with Rashmi and asks her to marry him. Things turn chaotic when the couple starts a live-in relationship and they get caught. The film made about ₹128 crores at the Box Office.

ALSO READ | Top Five Bollywood Films Of 2019: Where Are The Women?

ALSO READ | Latest Bollywood Movies To Watch In The Last Weekend Of 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.