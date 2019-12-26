'Shuddhi', 'Shoebite' And Other Highly Anticipated Bollywood Films That Got Shelved

Many Bollywood movies with high profile actors and directors were made but never released. Many of these had an amazing performance by the lead actors due to their strong scripts but it's still disheartening to know that many of these amazing performances got lost in time. Here is the list of some incomplete movie history which would probably never release.

Shuddhi

Karan Johar’s high profile project Shuddhi was rather in the news for all the wrong reasons. The movie was infamous for the several cancellations it went through regarding the casting. The final cast of the movie was originally supposed to star Hrithik Roshan or Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. But later the cast was finalised with Alia Bhatt and her Badri Ki Dulhaniya costar Varun Dhawan. Even though, Karan Johar has not announced any confirmation about the film, but the fans were highly anticipating about the original cast of the film.

Shoebite

Amitabh Bachchan's movie Shoebite was a movie about self-discovery. The film was based on the life of John Pereira. Shoebite saw an unfortunate clash of fate as it never even got a release date due to the clash between two production houses. Directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Ronnie Screwwala, the movie was very dear to Mr Bachchan who he went wrote a tweet requesting the release of the film.

T 2753 - PLEASE .. PLEASE ... PLEASE .. Utv & Disney , or whoever else has it .. Warners , whoever .. JUST RELEASE THIS FILM .. !! lot of hard labour been put in ..🙏🙏 don't KILL creativity !! pic.twitter.com/wSlpABMkx6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 24, 2018

Kuchie Kuchie Hota Hai

The production of this animated movie started in 2010 where the film plotline involved a love story between three dogs where other animals played the supporting roles. The movie was directed by Tarun Mansukhani and co-produced by Dharma Productions and Prana Studios. As anyone can expect from the name, the movie Kuchie Kuchie Hota Hai was an animated remake of the Hindi blockbuster film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The film which was supposed to be released in 2011 still remains shelved.

Time Machine

Time Machine was apparently the Indian version of the Hollywood hit film Back to the Future. The science fiction film was based on time travel was directed by Shekhar Kapur. The movie was left unfinished as it couldn't get the fundings due to Shekar's departure to the U.S. The cast included Rekha, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Naseeruddin Shah, Gulshan Grover and Vijay Anand.

