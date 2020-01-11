Laxmi Agarwal Takes Fashion Inspo From Her Reel-self, Dazzles In A Sabyasachi At An Event

Deepika Padukone's much-awaited movie Chhapaak is finally out now. Laxmi Agarwal, the real-life acid attack survivor and activist, who Deepika Padukone is playing in the film, graced the launch event of the film, directed by Meghna Gulzar.

The 28-year-old was attacked in 2005 when she was just 15. Today, she is an inspiration whose motivation and high spirit has helped countless acid-attack survivors. She is a popular Indian campaigner with 'Stop Sale Acid' as her agenda. Along with teaching people to be brave and courageous, Laxmi is also giving us some major fashion goals as she attends the event of the film.

Laxmi looked beautiful in a red colour banarasi saree by the very famous designer, Sabyasachi, for the event. Know all about it here-

Laxmi Agarwal in Sabyasachi for Chhapaak launch event

Laxmi looked regal in a stunning red and gold saree by the ace designer Sabyasachi. She was styled by Deepika's personal stylist, Shaleena Nathani. The look resembled previous ethic look that Deepika modelled for the famous designer.

The survivor wore a red saree with gold-foil work on it and paired it with a full-sleeved solid red blouse. She completed her look with a heavy choker necklace from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection. For her makeup, she went with red lips, with a signature glossy eyeliner look and to finish it off she kept her beautiful long and black hair open.

Take a look at the pictures of Laxmi from the launch event-

Laxmi looks super thrilled in her Sabyasachi ensemble and we can totally understand her excitement. She also shared a short video of herself on Instagram getting dolled up in a Sabyasachi collection. Take a look-

From the launch event

