Chhapaak: Religion Of Deepika's Attacker Changed? Subramanian Swamy Informs Of Notice

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak is falling into one controversy after other. After a copyright violation case and the actor’s visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday sparked a row, the latest was about rumours of the attacker’s religion in the movie being changed. Reacting to it, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dr Subramanian Swamy stated that if the reports were true, it amounted to ‘defamation’ and informed that a legal notice will be sent to the makers for the same.

READ: Should Deepika Padukone Visit RSS In Nagpur If Not JNU?: Congress

Chhapaak is based on the real life story of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attacker survivor, being played by Deepika Padukone. Her case had made headlines in 2006. She was attacked with acid by a man named Nadeem Khan aka Guddu for spurning his proposal.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha MP wrote that an advocate named Ishkaran Singh Bhandari is planning to send a legal notice to the makers if the name of the accused, who was a Muslim, is changed to a Hindu name.

READ: Congress' Ashok Chavan Backs Deepika Padukone For Her Visit To JNU

Here’s the tweet

Ishkaran is drafting a legal notice to Deepika Padukone & producers, if they have changed name of accused from Muslim in real life to a Hindu name.



That is defamation.



For details follow @ishkarnBHANDARI — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 8, 2020

Bhandari also tweeted that he has instructed his team to find out what the name of the attacker in the movie is. He added that if the name was found to be changed, he will send a legal notice.

Here’s the tweet

I have instructed my office to find out name used in Deepika Padukone movie for the accused who threw Acid.



His real name is Nadeem Khan.



If a different name is used & especially a name typically used by different religions will send a Legal Notice. — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) January 8, 2020

No mention of the attacker’s religion or name is evident in the trailer of the movie. However, as per the Wikipedia article of Chhapaak, the name of the attacker was changed to a Hindu name ‘to save minority interests and to keep it secular.’

READ: JNUSU Condemns Hatred Against Deepika Padukone After Her JNU Visit

Earlier in the day, this became a talking point on social media.

Chhapaak has been directed by Talwar and Raazi fame Meghna Gulzar. Deepika is paired opposite Vikrant Massey in the movie. Chhapaak releases this Friday.

READ: Deepika Padukone Opens Up On #BoycottChhapaak, Relates It To Padmaavat Controversy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.